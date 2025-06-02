We like street food markets and we particularly like KERB which since its launch in 2012 has combined running some great street food markets with a pioneering social enterprise that supports people from less-advantaged backgrounds by helping people from less-advantaged backgrounds start their own street food businesses and build careers in hospitality. In 2023 they expanded this further with KERB+, a social enterprise breaking down barriers to hospitality by providing coaching and mentoring for people from marginalised backgrounds — including refugees and ex-offenders.

Recently they opened KERB in Seven Dials, at the National Theatre, in Canada Water and in their first overseas venture in Berlin. And they continue to find and encourage some really interesting food vendors.

Now KERB is heading west with the launch of KERB White City – their first-ever lunch market in West London, which opens on Wednesday 4th June. Taking place weekly at White City Place from 11.30am to 2.30pm, KERB White City will feature a rotating line-up of 7 street food traders.

The launch line-up this week is, lets be clear, a proper list of bangers:

OSHPAZ – A firm favourite at Seven Dials Market, and with a critically acclaimed Regent Street restaurant, Oshpaz is bringing his trademark Uzbek plov rice bowls to Leyton for the opening weekend.

BASK STREET BOYS – Founder Mikael brings the flavours of Basque country to London, serving “Taloas” – handmade cornflour galettes from a local Basque producer, filled with Txistorra sausage, cheese, and more. Their Patatas Baskas (a twist on Patatas Bravas) will also have you hooked. Mikael’s dream is to bring Basque cuisine to the forefront of London’s street food scene.

DUCK SHED – A husband and wife duo who both left behind Michelin-star kitchens to dive into the world of street food. Duck Shed is all about doing one thing to absolute perfection – slow roasted duck stuffed in rolls or buns, paired with their original homemade sauces and jams.

HARISSA AND LEMON – From harissa chicken to 12 hour slow cooked lamb shoulder, Harissa and Lemon’s delicious Moroccan street food is perfect for those summer sizzling days this summer.

MELTDOWN – Founded by Tom, who spent a decade helping build Patty&Bun into one of London’s most loved burger joints, Meltdown hit the road in 2023 and has since built a loyal following at festivals, private events and the National Theatre. Meltdown proudly sources its beef through Farm Wilder, supporting regenerative farming methods for a more sustainable burger bite.

BIAN DANG – Taiwanese fried chicken, rice bowls and comforting classics.

ANDHRA RUCHULU – Fiery, flavour-packed South Indian street food.

KERB | Incubating and accelerating street food businesses | London