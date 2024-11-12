Email marketing remains one of the most effective channels for e-commerce businesses. It helps brands keep customers engaged, informed and drive them towards making purchases with personalised communication.
Best email marketing tools for Shopify
While there are several solutions available today, here are the ones that are popularly chosen by fast-growing brands:
1. Omnisend
Omnisend is a marketing automation platform designed specifically for e-commerce businesses. It offers the best email marketing for Shopify stores in the UK with its easy-to-use interface, advanced features and multi-channel marketing capabilities.
Features:
- Seamless integration with Shopify for real-time data
- Pre-built and customisable automation workflows (welcome, cart abandonment, review requests, re-engagement, etc)
- Conversion-ready email templates for campaigns
- Drag and drop email builder with discount codes, product recommendations and other fields
- Advanced customer segmentation for emails
- Campaign optimisation with A/B testing
- Detailed campaign reporting and click maps
Pricing: Omnisend’s free plan allows up to 250 contacts per month. Paid plans for email only start from USD 16/ month with 24/7 chat and email support.
Benefits: Shopify stores in the UK can benefit from Omnisend’s unified platform for email, SMS and other channels. The pre-built automation workflows help run connected campaigns with ease.
2. Klaviyo
Its seamless integration with ecommerce platforms like Shopify and advanced segmentation features, makes Klaviyo another popularly chosen solution in the UK.
Features:
- Drag and drop email builder with templates
- Integration with Shopify for data sync
- Advanced segmentation for targeting
- Custom automation workflows
- Advanced analytics and reporting for campaigns
Pricing: Email-only plans on Klaviyo start from $45/ month for 15,000 monthly email sends. They also offer a free plan for limited campaigns targeting 500 email sends.
Benefits: Klaviyo’s powerful customer segmentation and automation features allow Shopify store owners in the UK to run targeted email campaigns and drive higher engagement.
3. Mailchimp
While it’s not as deeply integrated with Shopify as other tools, Mailchimp is another commonly used solution in the ecommerce industry. Its robust set of features and ease of use is what makes it a popular choice.
Features:
- Drag and drop email builder
- Pre-designed email templates
- Marketing CRM for customer data
- Basic automation features like cart recovery
- A/B testing and audience segmentation
- Reporting and analytics for campaigns
Pricing: Mailchimp offers a starter plan at $13.60/ month for 500 subscribers and a premium plan of $272/ month for 10,000 subscribers. There are also custom plans available for larger subscriber lists.
Benefits: The user-friendly platform with basic automation features makes Mailchimp a go-to choice for businesses getting started with email marketing.
4. ActiveCampaign
Another best email marketing tool for Shopify stores is ActiveCampaign. It has gained popularity in the UK for its robust automation and CRM capabilities, making it an excellent choice for ecommerce businesses focused on building long-term customer relationships.
Features:
- Advanced email automation and segmentation
- CRM integration for personalisation
- Integration with Shopify for real-time data sync
- Sales automation and lead scoring
- Detailed reporting and analytics
Pricing: ActiveCampaign’s starter plan comes at $15/ month with a 10x contact limit and 5 actions per automation. The more comprehensive plans are available at $79/ month and $145/ month.
Benefits: The CRM capabilities of the platform allow businesses to personalise customer interactions on emails. Its ease of scalability also makes it suitable for both small and growing businesses.
5. Privy
While it focuses on conversion rate optimisation through pop-ups and on-site displays to help grow subscriber lists, its ability to set up automated workflows makes Privy another popular choice for email marketing.
Features:
- Pop-ups, banners, on-site displays and flyouts for lead generation
- Shopify integration for data sync
- Email marketing automation for cart abandonment and follow-ups
- Pre-built email templates and A/B testing
- Real-time analytics and reporting
Pricing: Privy’s offers an email-only plan at $30/ month with unlimited email sends. The growth plan at $45/ month also offers SMS automation.
Benefits: Privy also offers a list builder solution with pop-ups and on-site displays that makes it a good choice for ecommerce businesses getting started with building an audience.
Conclusion
Choosing the right email marketing tool is essential for Shopify store owners in the UK. We recommend choosing a solution that helps you automate email campaigns as per customer journeys to personalise the messaging, while enabling you to integrate other channels into the mix.