Email marketing remains one of the most effective channels for e-commerce businesses. It helps brands keep customers engaged, informed and drive them towards making purchases with personalised communication.

While there are several solutions available today, here are the ones that are popularly chosen by fast-growing brands:

1. Omnisend

Omnisend is a marketing automation platform designed specifically for e-commerce businesses. It offers the best email marketing for Shopify stores in the UK with its easy-to-use interface, advanced features and multi-channel marketing capabilities.

Features:

Seamless integration with Shopify for real-time data

Pre-built and customisable automation workflows (welcome, cart abandonment, review requests, re-engagement, etc)

Conversion-ready email templates for campaigns

Drag and drop email builder with discount codes, product recommendations and other fields

Advanced customer segmentation for emails

Campaign optimisation with A/B testing

Detailed campaign reporting and click maps

Pricing: Omnisend’s free plan allows up to 250 contacts per month. Paid plans for email only start from USD 16/ month with 24/7 chat and email support.

Benefits: Shopify stores in the UK can benefit from Omnisend’s unified platform for email, SMS and other channels. The pre-built automation workflows help run connected campaigns with ease.

2. Klaviyo

Its seamless integration with ecommerce platforms like Shopify and advanced segmentation features, makes Klaviyo another popularly chosen solution in the UK.

Features:

Drag and drop email builder with templates

Integration with Shopify for data sync

Advanced segmentation for targeting

Custom automation workflows

Advanced analytics and reporting for campaigns

Pricing: Email-only plans on Klaviyo start from $45/ month for 15,000 monthly email sends. They also offer a free plan for limited campaigns targeting 500 email sends.

Benefits: Klaviyo’s powerful customer segmentation and automation features allow Shopify store owners in the UK to run targeted email campaigns and drive higher engagement.

3. Mailchimp

While it’s not as deeply integrated with Shopify as other tools, Mailchimp is another commonly used solution in the ecommerce industry. Its robust set of features and ease of use is what makes it a popular choice.

Features:

Drag and drop email builder

Pre-designed email templates

Marketing CRM for customer data

Basic automation features like cart recovery

A/B testing and audience segmentation

Reporting and analytics for campaigns

Pricing: Mailchimp offers a starter plan at $13.60/ month for 500 subscribers and a premium plan of $272/ month for 10,000 subscribers. There are also custom plans available for larger subscriber lists.

Benefits: The user-friendly platform with basic automation features makes Mailchimp a go-to choice for businesses getting started with email marketing.

4. ActiveCampaign

Another best email marketing tool for Shopify stores is ActiveCampaign. It has gained popularity in the UK for its robust automation and CRM capabilities, making it an excellent choice for ecommerce businesses focused on building long-term customer relationships.

Features:

Advanced email automation and segmentation

CRM integration for personalisation

Integration with Shopify for real-time data sync

Sales automation and lead scoring

Detailed reporting and analytics

Pricing: ActiveCampaign’s starter plan comes at $15/ month with a 10x contact limit and 5 actions per automation. The more comprehensive plans are available at $79/ month and $145/ month.

Benefits: The CRM capabilities of the platform allow businesses to personalise customer interactions on emails. Its ease of scalability also makes it suitable for both small and growing businesses.

5. Privy

While it focuses on conversion rate optimisation through pop-ups and on-site displays to help grow subscriber lists, its ability to set up automated workflows makes Privy another popular choice for email marketing.

Features:

Pop-ups, banners, on-site displays and flyouts for lead generation

Shopify integration for data sync

Email marketing automation for cart abandonment and follow-ups

Pre-built email templates and A/B testing

Real-time analytics and reporting

Pricing: Privy’s offers an email-only plan at $30/ month with unlimited email sends. The growth plan at $45/ month also offers SMS automation.

Benefits: Privy also offers a list builder solution with pop-ups and on-site displays that makes it a good choice for ecommerce businesses getting started with building an audience.

Conclusion

Choosing the right email marketing tool is essential for Shopify store owners in the UK. We recommend choosing a solution that helps you automate email campaigns as per customer journeys to personalise the messaging, while enabling you to integrate other channels into the mix.