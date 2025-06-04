The world’s first official Guinness milkshake is about to be launched at a London bar in a move that will no doubt split opinion.

For many, there is no drink more perfect than a pint of Guinness. However, it probably isn’t the first drink that comes to mind when you think of summer.

So, Black Tap Soho and Westfield Stratford have decided to shake up the famous stout for the summer months – by turning it into a milkshake.

This stout-rageous shake contains half a pint of the black stuff blended in with a load of soft serve ice cream. For those who want to keep it booze-free, there’s a 0.0% version of the milkshake as well.

The rich and indulgent Guinness shake is then served in a glass lined with chocolate sauce, with a frosted vanilla rim rolled in white chocolate chips, and topped with a towering swirl of whipped cream.

If that doesn’t sound like enough for you, then you can go even bigger by getting the Guinness CrazyShake®, which is topped with a slice of homemade Guinness cake.

The creations are officially approved by Guinness, a world first.

The Guinness milkshake is made from:

Half a pint of Guinness or Guinness 0.0%

A rich, chocolate-flavoured shake base

Chocolate sauce lining the glass

A vanilla-frosted rim rolled in white chocolate chips

Whipped cream, stacked sky-high

One slice of Guinness chocolate cake

One chocolate brownie

You can get your hands on this decadent delight at from Monday 9th June at the Black Tap Soho and Black Tap Westfield Stratford, but you’ll need to be quick as it will only be available for a limited time.

Whether you’re a diehard Guinness fan or you’ve never understood the hype, this is definitely one worth trying

