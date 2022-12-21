A range of new superfood cocktails are set to debut at Drake & Morgan pubs this January.

Offering punters a wellness boost without having to go completely dry, the new cocktails are brimming with ingredients that “do good” for the mind and body.

With 17 venues dotted across the capital, including The Folly, The Refinery, The Happenstance and The Sipping Room, there really is no excuse not to give these new tipples a whirl.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s on offer:

Beat The Blues

Beat the January blues – literally – and sip on Beat The Blues (£9.95), a clever superfood twist on a Tommy’s Margarita containing spirulina, which is high in vitamins and anti-viral properties to enhance the immune system, alongside tequila, agave and lime. It’s sure to turn heads and brighten up Instagram feeds with its bold blue hue.

The Mushroom Espresso Martini

With a continued thirst for mood-boosting drinks, Drake & Morgan has created the UK’s first adaptogenic espresso martini in partnership with London Nootropics (as seen on Dragon’s Den). The Mushroom Espresso Martini (£10.95) harnesses the power of adaptogens – a group of herbs and mushrooms – known to help with motivation, mental clarity and focus.

Cockteals

Tea-infused cocktails, “Cockteals”, are set to be all the rage in 2023 and at D&M they come with gin and a host of antioxidants. The Butterfly Pea Flower Tea (£9.95), good for balancing blood sugar levels and rich in antioxidants, is fused with lemon, raw honey, ginger beer, and Sapling Gin whilst the Matcha Green Tea (£9.95) – also high in antioxidants with skin and cognitive function benefits – is mixed with elderflower syrup, lemon, egg white, soda water and Sapling Gin.

Everleaf Ginger Spritz

And, for those sticking to Dry January, the zero-proof Everleaf Ginger Spritz (£8.95) combines Everleaf Forest non-alcoholic spirit with fresh thyme, ginger, ginger beer, and lemon.

