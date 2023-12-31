Volunteers from a range of professions are being called on to donate their time to mentor young carers from The Renaissance Foundation charity on 23rd January in the city of London. In return, volunteers will be rewarded with an exclusive Drake & Morgan X Taste Film immersive cinema-dining event (tickets usually sell out within a few hours of going live so it’s a really special experience!).

EARNT is an organisation that incentivises goodwill in exchange for exclusive experiences and products. EARNT aims redefine giving in the 21st century by advocating kindness as both a virtue and a valued currency.

Sign-ups go live for volunteers on 4th January and those interested in volunteering should sign-up via EARNT here: www.earnt.co.uk.

The EARNT system, launched in 2021, works with brands to encourage customers to give their time to good causes to access exclusive events, products and experiences, creating a community of change-makers who are motivated to make a difference. Drake & Morgan will become the next brand to collaborate with EARNT to ‘reinvent VIP’.

Together, Drake & Morgan, one of London’s leading bar and restaurant groups, and EARNT are calling on volunteers from the public – from a range of professions and levels – to volunteer their time to mentor and provide bespoke advice to young carers from The Renaissance Foundation. The workshop will take place on Tuesday 23rd January from 5pm – 7:30pm at The Moniker by Drake & Morgan (near Bank & Fenchurch Street Station). The Renaissance Foundation creates personal development opportunities for young carers who otherwise might miss out due to other challenges and responsibilities in their lives.

In return, each volunteer (and a guest) will be rewarded with an exclusive immersive cinema-dining experience by Taste Film, hosted at The Refinery City Point by Drake & Morgan in February. The Taste Film ‘eat what you see’ experiences at Drake & Morgan run frequently throughout the year and are very popular, with tickets selling out within a few hours of going live.

CEO & Founder of Drake & Morgan, Jillian MacLean MBE, comments: “We are incredibly proud to announce our first partnership with EARNT to bring communities together, incentivise goodwill and create change. The Renaissance Foundation is a brilliant charity and EARNT is a fantastic platform to drive this – encouraging our customers to do a good deed for a worthwhile cause in exchange for an exclusive Taste Film VIP screening. I encourage anyone interested to sign up.”

