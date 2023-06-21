The Prime Minister has taken his “honesty lessons from Boris Johnson”, the SNP has suggested.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn questioned Rishi Sunak’s “economic optimism” over recent months, as data has revealed the pressure on households from rising costs has not eased over the last month.

Consumer Prices Index inflation stayed at 8.7 per cent in May, the same level as in April, despite experts forecasting a fall to 8.4 per cent.

The Office for National Statistics meanwhile said the increase in food prices slowed from 19.1 per cent in April to 18.4 per cent in May after hitting a 45-year high in March.

Honesty lessons from Boris Johnson

In the Commons, Mr Flynn said: “In February the Prime Minister told this here House that borrowing costs are back to where they should be, in March he boasted we are on track to halve inflation by the end of the year, and in May he then said economic optimism is increasing.