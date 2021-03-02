When Bleecker switched to a new meat provider just over a year ago, now sourcing its beef from Royal Warrant holders Aubrey Allen, rumours began to circulate concerning a possible return of the now retired Bleecker Black.

Launched by former lawyer Zan Kaufman in 2012, after arriving in the UK from the USA, Bleecker has become renowned for serving some of London’s best burgers, with the key to the brand’s success lying within its simplicity, recreating elevated renditions of fast food classics, using high quality ingredients.

Having been off the menu since 2017, the Bleecker Black is a fan favourite, having garnered somewhat of a cult status, comprising two of the burger chain’s aged beef patties, soft sesame seed buns, American cheese slices, and the burger’s namesake – a slice of black pudding served between the patties, offering an intense burst of flavour. The jewel in the burger’s proverbial crown

Especially for St. Patrick’s Day 2021, Bleecker will re-introduce the multi award-winning Bleecker Black this month, as a limited edition DIY kit available for nationwide delivery. Available for one day only, pre-orders are now live, and will be open until Friday 12th March, with each Bleecker Black meal kit delivered on St. Patrick’s Day, Wednesday 17th March.

The Bleecker Black kit is priced at £20, and includes ingredients to make two burgers. Four 45-day-aged Bleecker beef patties are joined by four American cheese slices, two sesame seeded buns, a bottle of Bleecker house sauce, and Clonakilty Black Pudding from Cork.

The Bleecker Black kit is available alongside Bleecker’s full range of DIY kits, also including the double cheeseburger, the bacon cheeseburger, and the vegetarian Symplicity burger.

Pre-orders for the Bleecker Black kit will be live until Friday 12th March. The kit will be delivered on Wednesday March 17th. Available in strictly limited quantities, the kits are expected to sell out quickly. Orders can be placed at Bleecker’s website.