Supermarket Aldi has halved the price of its shopper-favourite Holly Lane Deep Filled Mince Pies (6 pack) from £1.09 to just 55p – that’s only 9p per pie!

From today (Monday 4th December), the delicate shortcrust pasty cases, which are filled with mincemeat and finished with a light sugar dusting, will be half price. But pie-oneers had better be quick to grab this bargain deal as the offer is available for one week only.

What’s more, when shoppers buy a pack of Aldi’s Holly Lane Mince Pies they are in with a chance to get their hands on an abundance of prizes, which range from a year’s worth of shopping valued at £5,200, to gift cards ranging in value anywhere from £20-£1,000, mince pie lovers will be having a very merry Christmas indeed!

It comes as new polling shows that the most magical moments of Christmas include spending time with family, putting up decorations – and tucking into the first mince pie of the season.

A poll of 2,000 adults who celebrate Yuletide found watching Christmas movies and the rare occasions when it snows also made the top 20 list.

Other moments included being excited to crank up the seasonal tunes, giving their partner the present they spent so long choosing and filling up their kid’s stockings.

Other aspects of the festive season adults look forward to include seeing children’s faces when they open their gifts and getting a few days off work.

The study by Very also found 77 per cent of adults believe the season is, and should be, a magical time of year.

And 63 per cent are making a special effort in 2023.

Jessica Myers, spokesperson for Very for the online retailer, said: “As the festive season approaches, it’s clear to see that there are specific moments that make Christmas magical for families across the UK.

“From celebrating and embracing traditions to spending time with loved ones and picking out the perfect gift, there is plenty to get excited about.”

