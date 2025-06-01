With the wonderful weather has come the desire, or indeed need, to leave the big smoke for a night or two and head to the countryside. And in that context, there is an interesting offer from Fritton Lake – a rather exclusive venue normally (and annoyingly) reserved for cabin owners, members, and holiday guests, which is opening its doors to the public for this special occasion.

The offer is spot on for foodies too – you get to enjoy a one or two-night stay alongside a delicious seasonal and ethically sourced menu, as FieldGoods founders Elliot and Sam come together with Fritton Lake’s talented chefs in the kitchen to create the ultimate lunch-time feast, blending their signature flavours with the very best produce from the estate’s regenerative farm and trusted local suppliers.

Processed with VSCO with kc25 preset

Unwind in nature, indulge in beautifully crafted and locally sourced produce, and enjoy the comfort of Fritton Lake’s boutique accommodations, with FieldGoods at the heart of the table. Take advantage of the two-mile lake for wild swimming with floating sauna, outdoor heated pool, grass and clay tennis and a sustainable gym set in the beautiful Norfolk countryside.

There are two Stay & Dine packages available; a one-night clubhouse stay on the 5th June at £250, and a two-night cottage stay on 4th and 6th or 5th and 6th June for £400 per stay, including lunch, breakfast and full access to the facilities, based on two adults sharing.

Limited spaces are available, to book, visit: https://www.frittonlake.co.uk/offer/fritton-lake-x-fieldgoods/