Whether this is your first date or you’ve been married for decades, a good pasta dish never fails to put a smile on anyone’s face — and luckily, it is also extremely romantic and easy to make.

Tagliatelle is perhaps one of the most underrated pasta shapes, and is the perfect match to many types of popular sauces. To help you host the date of your dreams, we’ve gathered the best tagliatelle recipes that will make your crush think you actually know how to cook. If you’re not sure how much you need, we’ve got you covered. “Italians suggest around 100g of pasta per person,” explain the experts at Pasta Evangelists. “For the perfect al dente bite, we recommend boiling fresh tagliatelle in generously salted water for approximately 3-4 minutes.”

1. Tagliatelle al Ragù alla Bolognese

It doesn’t get more classic than this. The rich, hearty, meaty sauce is perfectly accompanied by the long strands of pasta, which, unlike spaghetti, have the porousness and surface area to truly make your ragù pop. With a nice glass of red wine — may we recommend a full-bodied Nebbiolo? — you’ll have a delicious dinner that’s not only filling but also romantic.

Ingredients

Cooked tagliatelle

300g minced beef

150g pancetta

50g finely chopped carrot

50g finely chopped celery

50g finely chopped onion

300g tomato passata

1.2 litres beef or poultry stock

240ml whole milk

120ml red wine

3 tbsp olive oil (or 50g butter)

Salt and pepper

Method

Finely dice the pancetta until it turns into a paste. In a thick pan, sauté it until rendered. Add the oil or butter, then the vegetables, sweating until softened (10-15 minutes). Place the mince in the pan and cook until browned — there should be no liquid left. Pour in the wine and stir, allowing the alcohol to evaporate. Incorporate the passata, stirring. Cover the pan and let simmer for about 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Add stock if the ragù becomes dry. Stir in the milk and cook for a few more minutes, then season with salt and pepper. Add your cooked tagliatelle and combine well. Serve with a healthy dose of parmesan.

2. Wild Mushroom Tagliatelle

There’s nothing like a wintery dish to get you in the mood for Valentine’s, and what’s cosier than mushrooms? Wild funghi are commonplace in Italy, with porcini being a huge favourite. This tagliatelle recipe is a quintessential Italian dish, requiring very few ingredients to produce a delicious meal that would warm your — and your date’s — heart.

Ingredients

Cooked tagliatelle

100g shiitake mushrooms, de-stemmed and thinly sliced

60g porcini mushrooms

125ml double cream

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

25g grated parmesan

10g parsley, chopped

30g butter

½ cup pasta water

Salt and pepper

Method

Soak the porcini mushrooms in a large bowl of warm water for an hour. Heat the butter in a large pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for a minute. Put the shiitake mushrooms in and cook for a few more minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the porcini mushrooms from the water — do so carefully as to not stir up dirt or sand that sunk to the bottom. Dry them gently and add into the sauce along with the cream. Bring to a simmer and cook for a few minutes, until the cream is slightly thickened. Season with salt and pepper. Incorporate the pasta, cheese and parsley into the sauce, stirring gently over low heat for about a minute. If necessary, add some of the reserved pasta water. Serve topped with the rest of the parmesan.

3. Seafood Tagliatelle

Impressive and delicious, seafood is a huge favourite for dates. The scents of the sea are as amorous as they come, and combined with a light sauce and fresh pasta this dish is truly idyllic. Reminiscent of the azure beaches of the Italian Mediterranean, this recipe calls for a variety of seafood that’s common in the area, from squid to clams. The latter being known as an aphrodisiac, it’s really a sensational choice for any Valentine.

Ingredients

Semi-cooked tagliatelle

400g mussels

350g clams

400g prawns

500g small squid

10 cherry tomatoes, diced

½ glass of white wine

A handful of basil

2 whole garlic cloves

3 tbsp olive oil

Salt and chilli flakes

Method