Kwasi Kwarteng was embroiled in a fierce clash with the MP for Hull West and Hessle, Emma Hardy on Politics Live as his record as chancellor was raised.

The economy has become a focal point in recent months as the Tories struggle to deliver growth as part of their five commitments ahead of the next election.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have risen by 0.2 per cent in January, following a decline of 0.1 per cent in December, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

A strong month for retail sales helped drive growth in January, with consumers making the most of post-Christmas sales and spending more in supermarkets.

But it comes on the back of a recession and negligible growth in the months prior.

Here’s what Kwasi Kwarteng, who knows a thing or two about sending an economy to the pits, had to say on the matter:

‘You can go on about that…’



Kwasi Kwarteng really didn't like Emma Hardy reminding him that his mini budget crashed the economy 👇 #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/OSEdz4cNGp — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) March 13, 2024

Related: Starmer says it’s ‘2022 again’ as Tories are embroiled in scandal