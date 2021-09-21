Piers Morgan has joked he’s taking over Daniel Craig’s role of James Bond in the new films. Even the idea of it has spooked many Bond fans.

Morgan presenter cracked the gag on social media as he dressed in a suit outside the Burlington Arcade for the 007 installation launch yesterday.

‘BREAKING: Daniel Craig’s replacement as 007 finally revealed…’ Piers wrote.

BREAKING: Daniel Craig’s replacement as 007 finally revealed… 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/pu59nRRT5v — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 20, 2021

Last week he predicted that his new job will be the “stuff of nightmares” for his old foe Meghan Markle.

The former Good Morning Britain host signed a deal with Rupert Murdoch for a new, global TV show that will broadcast in the UK, US and Australia – on a newly-launched News UK channel.

Female Bond?

When asked if he would support a diverse appointment as his replacement, Daniekl Craig told Radio Times: ‘The answer to that is very simple

‘There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour.

‘Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?’

Speaking on Good Morning Britain in 2019, he raged: ‘James Bond was created by Ian Fleming as a man, he’s always been a man, he should always be a man, and it’s not happening.

‘Otherwise I want Bridget Jones to be Brian Jones. I want Cinderella to be called Cinderfella.’

Reactions

1.

Daniel Craig or Piers Morgan in blue trunks pic.twitter.com/k8jJJ4ibtT — TerryBull💙 (@Terry_Bull19) September 20, 2021

2.

You’ve already got the hacking skills to be fair — Jack Bailey (@JackBailey2) September 20, 2021

3.

4.

The Spy Who Stalked Meghan Markle https://t.co/Ie9DUMcmPs — big barda (@CasaDupre) September 20, 2021

5.

Him?? That’s the first time I agree with you! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/iQKw7Cenal — DE∂N Ⓥ (@inspireme247) September 20, 2021

6.

You Only Hack Phones Twice https://t.co/e8xR4kBV8n — Will MUFC (@WLection) September 20, 2021

7.

Brexit bond https://t.co/njkjFfpI8Q — Shut up Tories and libs challenge (@stfulibs) September 21, 2021

