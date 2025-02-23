Fresh off the back of streaming hit Missing You last month, Netflix has re-teamed with best-selling author Harlan Coben on not one but two more TV adaptations coming out very soon.

The first to be released on 5 March is titled Just One Look and is based on Coben’s 2004 novel of the same name.

Set in Poland, the plot synopsis reads:

‘A happily married jewellery designer’s world is shattered when she discovers a mysterious old photograph of her husband surrounded by unfamiliar faces. “Determined to uncover the truth, she plunges into a web of secrets and lies that threaten her loved ones and force her to question everything she once believed.”

You can watch a trailer right here.

Trailer for JUST ONE LOOK, coming to @netflix @NetflixPL worldwide on March 5. Like with Squid Games or Money Heist, you can watch with subtitles or dubbed — your choice. Here's a link: https://t.co/cTi8DLRcaj pic.twitter.com/j2v8NdLjpz — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) February 8, 2025

The second is titled Caught and is set in Argentina. Out on 26 March, it is based on Coben’s 2010 novel of the same name.

The plot synopsis reads:

“In Argentinian Patagonia’s city of Bariloche, journalist Ema Garay rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law. “Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. “As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons.”

Here is the trailer for Caught:

Ahead of the release of the two shows, Coben took to social media to confirm that the series will be available to watch both with subtitles or with dubbing.

“Two new Netflix original series will be out in March worldwide (Yes, your country and your language). On March 5, JUST ONE LOOK comes to you from Netflix Poland,” he wrote.

“On March 26, CAUGHT, filmed in Patagonia and Buenos Aires, will stream via Netflix Argentina.

“Like with Squid Games or Money Heist, you can watch dubbed in English or subtitled — your choice. Thanks and hope you enjoy.”

Two new @Netflix original series will be out in March worldwide (Yes, your country and your language). On March 5, JUST ONE LOOK comes to you from Netflix Poland @NetflixPL. On March 26, CAUGHT, filmed in Patagonia and Buenos Aires, will stream via @CheNetflix Like with Squid… pic.twitter.com/NMWnHYrnDm — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) February 18, 2025

Just One Look and Caught will arrive only weeks after the release of Missing You – another series based on a Coben book.

A hit upon release, Missing You ranked number one in Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for English-language TV.

Other Coben titles currently available to stream on Netflix include Fool Me Once, Gone For Good, Hold Tight, The Innocent, Safe, Stay Close, The Stranger and The Woods.

This is as another English-language adaptation titled Run Away is in the works starring James Nesbitt and Minnie Driver.

