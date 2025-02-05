Fresh off the back of streaming hit Missing You last month, Netflix has re-teamed with best-selling author Harlan Coben on another TV adaptation coming out very soon.

Titled Caught (Atrapados), the six-part limited series is set in Argentina and is based on Coben’s 2010 novel of the same name.

The plot synopsis reads: “In Argentinian Patagonia’s city of Bariloche, journalist Ema Garay (Soledad Villamil) rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law.

“Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer (Juan Minujín), a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. “As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons.”

Ahead of the show’s release, the author took to social media to confirm that the series will be available to watch both with subtitles or with dubbing.

“Caught (Atrapados) comes to Netflix on March 26. Beautifully filmed in Bariloche and Buenos Aires,” he wrote.

“PSA: Like with Squid Games or Money Heist, Netflix gives you the option to watch with English subtitles or dubbing. Enjoy this teaser.

The trailer for Caught has now hit the web, just weeks after the release of Missing You – another limited series based on a Coben book.

A hit upon release, Missing You ranked number one in Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for English-language TV.

Other Coben titles currently available to stream on Netflix include Fool Me Once, Gone For Good, Hold Tight, The Innocent, Safe, Stay Close, The Stranger and The Woods.

This is as another English-language adaptation titled Run Away is in the works starring James Nesbitt and Minnie Driver.

Caught premieres on Netflix on 26 March.

