The situation in Ukraine is evolving at a rapid pace. Under the new Trump Administration, the US has been accused of ‘switching sides’ and parroting Kremlin perspectives. Now, with relationships fractured, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered a Hail Mary.

What would Volodymyr Zelenskyy want in return for resignation?

Speaking at a news conference to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – despite how others may term it – the embattled premier made an extraordinary bargain, stating that he would leave his position ‘if it would bring about peace’.

He proposed that he’d exchange his role as president for NATO membership to be given to Ukraine. This, of course, has been a major sticking point for Russia. But Zelenskyy made it clear that he’d leave on these terms ‘if absolutely necessary.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks security guarantees for Ukraine

After recently being called a dictator by Donald Trump, Mr. Zelenskyy also set-out to dispel these baseless allegations, by stating that he would ‘not want to remain in power for decades’ and that his dream would be to ‘guarantee the security of Ukraine’.

“If it is absolutely necessary for me to leave my post, I am ready to do so.“

If I can exchange it for NATO membership – and if such conditions exist – then immediately, without prolonged discussions. I am focused on Ukraine’s security today and do not intend to remain in power for decades.” | Volodymyr Zelenskyy

‘Shame on Donald Trump’, says Ed Davey

Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, sprang to Zelenskyy’s defence on Sunday evening, slamming Donald Trump for ‘betraying’ the nation at war. He hailed the Ukrainian president for his ‘selfless and patriotic’ gesture.

“Shame on Donald Trump for his betrayal of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy should never have been put in this position. But these words show he is the exact opposite of Trump – and he is a selfless, patriotic, true leader.” | Ed Davey