The Assassin, Prime Video’s new action thriller series, has climbed to the top of the platform’s streaming charts.

Created by Harry and Jack Williams (The Missing, The Tourist), the series stars Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) as Julie, a retired and hilariously irascible assassin now living a quiet, secluded life on an idyllic Greek island.

As her estranged son, Edward (Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor), visits her for a holiday, Julie finds herself pulled back to her former line of work with the promise of a massive payday.

The subsequent hit does not go according to plan, however, and soon after, Julie and Edward have a target on their backs. As a result, the pair must flee across Europe seeking refuge while also attempting to work out why someone wants them dead.

Alongside Hawes and Highmore, The Assassin also stars Hollywood icon Gina Gershon, best known for her roles in Bound, Face/Off, Killer Joe, P.S. I Love You and Showgirls.

You can take a look at some of the glowing reviews of The Assassin below:

Guardian: “Stylish, witty, tightly written: this tale of a retired killer going on the run with her adult son is massively entertaining. Hawes just gets better and better.”

Empire: “You’ve never met an assassin like Keeley Hawes’ Julie, and for that matter you’ve never watched a thriller like this either. Come for the cutthroat action and stay for the cutting dynamic at its core.”

Radio Times: “If you’re looking for entertaining action, some fun twists and a compelling central character/relationship study, then you will certainly find all of that here.”

The Assassin is streaming on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland now.