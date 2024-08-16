Old footage of the fly-on-the-wall television programme Airline has been doing the rounds on social media to remind us how utterly brilliant it was for its time.

The programme showcased the daily happenings of passengers, ground workers and flight crew working for EasyJet at London Luton.

It created some memorable clips, including the infamous squeaky mouse woman who broke down after missing her to Barcelona and the privileged couple who struggled to comprehend why turning up late for a flight can ruin your holiday.

Oh, and how could we forget this one:

Surprised I haven’t seen anyone mention this yet https://t.co/1So2fVerVn pic.twitter.com/rqjQY56jMw — Ryan Dilks (@RyanDilks1) August 14, 2024

