Oasis reforming for a 2025 tour could be a “once in a generation” moment, a leading UK music industry figure has said.

On Tuesday, Liam and Noel Gallagher officially announced the return of their Manchester-formed rock band.

UK Music chief executive Tom Kiehl told the PA news agency that the first tour since 2009 will have “a lot of impact on local economies” due to the only European dates taking place across the UK and Ireland.

Oasis will perform at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

Mr Kiehl added: “Having a big music event in your community has a knock on and spill over impact on the wider economy too, so great news for the UK.”

He also said it was “really interesting” that the Gallagher brothers have been able to put their differences aside following their acrimonious split.

Mr Kiehl added: “Obviously, when rumours were mentioned a few years ago, it looked very unlikely that this would ever come to pass. So it could be a really once in a generation moment.”

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer” following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

This week marks the Britpop group’s split nearly 15 years ago as well as the release of their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe around three decades ago.

Industry figures also said that the new shows will make for a different experience for fans.