Prime Video has just added Heretic, the 2024 psychological horror starring Hugh Grant and from the writing-directing duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place).

It revolves around two young missionaries (played by rising stars Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher) who knock on the door of the seemingly charming Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant).

Invited into the middle-aged man’s home, the missionaries soon find themselves trapped there.

It turns out Mr. Reed has constructed a diabolical game of cat-and-mouse, one that is designed to test the young women’s faith.

Heretic was a hit both at the box office and with critics, and holds an impressive score of 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In particular, its three lead performances (particularly the cast against type Grant), its claustrophobic setting and its screenplay’s mix of thrills and philosophical musings were singled out for praise.

In fact, Grant earned BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for his villainous turn.

While we’d argue Heretic’s third act doesn’t quite stick the landing, the journey there certainly makes for darkly compelling fun.

You can read a sample of the glowing reviews for the thriller below:

Mark Kermode: “It’s a reminder, particularly in the horror genre, that a good idea and a single location can be a really adventurous roller coaster ride.”

RogerEbert.com: “There have been hundreds of horror flicks about religious zealots using violence to get their way, but this clever flick is more of a mind game, a study in not just what stories we’re told but who has been telling them to us.”

Rolling Stone: “If Heretic proves nothing else, it’s that creepy, evil Hugh Grant is the best Hugh Grant.”

San Francisco Chronicle: “Here [Scott Beck and Bryan Woods] have made a mini-masterpiece, with lean filmmaking and lots of surprises.”

Time Out: “It’s a tremendously enjoyable type of horror, full of giggle-inducing jump scares, but sending you off with some intelligent questions to gnaw on.”

How to watch Heretic

Heretic is streaming in the UK and Ireland on Prime Video.

