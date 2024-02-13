Gavin and Stacey is set to return for a new Christmas special this year.

Deadline reports that a new episode of the sitcom will be filmed this summer with the intention of being aired for Christmas 2024.

According to the publication, the majority of the main cast are expected to return for the festive special, including James Corden.

It comes five years after the last episode in the much-loved sitcom which was created and written by Corden and Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa in the show.

The 2019 Christmas episode finished on the huge cliffhanger of – spoiler warning – Nessa proposing to Smithy, and drew in a more than 18 million viewers.

News of the series’ return has yet to be confirmed by either the BBC or the show’s creators, but cameras Deadline reports that the special is in pre-production.

Gavin and Stacey ran for three series from 2007 to 2010, during which time it became one of the most of the BBC’s most popular shows.

Having initially been broadcast on BBC Three, the show was shifted to BBC One as its popularity soared, and it aired its first Christmas special in 2009.

Along with Corden and Jones, the series starred Mathew Horne and Joanna Page as the titular characters. The ensemble cast also included Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Julia Davis.

Since the 2019 festive special, there has been little news on any more episodes of the sitcom, but hopes of its return grew after Corden stepped down from his role as host of the Late Late Show in the US last year.

