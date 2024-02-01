Netflix has released the first teaser for the second series of Squid Game as part of a preview of its big release in 2024.

On Thursday, the streaming giant announced some of the biggest series and films that will be arriving on the platform in 2024.

Along with major releases such as the new season of Bridgerton, the return of Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop, season six of Drive to Survive and Rebel Moon – Part Two: Scargiver, there was also good news for fans of lethal gameshows.

Take a look below:

Yes, we’re finally going to be getting the second series of hit dystopian Korean drama, Squid Game.

The teaser picks up right where season one of the show finished, with Seong Gi-hun walking out the airport after defying the Front Man of the game.

On the phone, the man tells him “You’ll regret your decision,” with Seong replying: “I’ll find you, no matter what it takes.”

The first season was released on Netflix in September 2021, and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon.

The series spent 46 non-consecutive days at the top spot on the streaming service and becoming Netflix’s most watched show ever.

An estimated 142 million households in 94 countries watched the dystopian series in one month and the series generated an estimated $900m for Netflix.

As a result of its huge success, Squid Game‘s director and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed in November 2021 that he would be making a second series of the show.

