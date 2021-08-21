#CelebsNotWell began to trend on Twitter and it does exactly what it says on the tin.
People have made memes and played on the names of celebrities to attach an illness to it.
Why has this happened? I don’t know, but it’s Saturday and it passes some time.
Depending on how squeamish you are maybe make sure you can keep your breakfast down.
For even more ‘fun’ strike off the illnesses, you have had as you go!
Memes
1.
The Plague #CelebsNotWell pic.twitter.com/6wXQIlupR5— Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) August 21, 2021
2.
Squitty Patel #CelebsNotWell pic.twitter.com/eGYi6bUXUq— brenda (@brendaanne66) August 21, 2021
3.
#CelebsNotWell— Lucie Ferris (@LadyHobton) August 21, 2021
Lurgy pic.twitter.com/x8lYVrHVsn
4.
Dominic Crabs #CelebsNotWell pic.twitter.com/wKEGKdKR8a— Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) August 21, 2021
5.
Piles Brandreth #CelebsNotWell pic.twitter.com/NVsC7LMKQU— stuzi 🐝 (@Stuziface) August 21, 2021
6.
Maggie Fracture #CelebsNotWell pic.twitter.com/F6KoS8uZkT— Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) August 21, 2021
7.
George W Thrush #CelebsNotWell pic.twitter.com/Yi2GVakArK— stuzi 🐝 (@Stuziface) August 21, 2021
8.
Charles De Gall Stones #CelebsNotWell pic.twitter.com/ccKAvBTHiy— Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) August 21, 2021
9.
Dan Haemorrhoid & Pill Murray #CelebsNotWell pic.twitter.com/zIw29DjbWA— Andy (@Andy_Westfield) August 21, 2021
10.
#CelebsNotWell— 🖋©𝒫𝑜𝑒𝓉𝒾𝒸𝑔𝒾𝓇𝓁 (@poeticgirl86) August 21, 2021
ill Ferrell pic.twitter.com/FNhfNMFXIY
11.
#CelebsNotWell Winnie Feels Poo pic.twitter.com/tiA7hneldf— Sam .. why you following me, what do you want 😉 (@HowlinMad3) August 21, 2021
12.
Necrotising Farage-itus #CelebsNotWell pic.twitter.com/vbWeGR5YHg— Vanessa Macaulay (@Aurorablast) August 21, 2021
13.
#CelebsNotWell— 🌍 Donna DLH 🇬🇧🤔💙 (@HollandDonna2) August 21, 2021
Cardiac B….😁 pic.twitter.com/IVWTefhTxr
14.
Sigourney Fever #CelebsNotWell— brenda (@brendaanne66) August 21, 2021
15.
#CelebsNotWell— Nine of Seven…voted ‘Most swiped left’ on Tinder (@NineofSeven2) August 21, 2021
Jimmy Ingrown Toe Nail. pic.twitter.com/3dLVEve5Uw
16.
Chris Diarrhea #CelebsNotWell pic.twitter.com/kiiVfdLkjQ— Andy Newell (@Kudrave100) August 21, 2021
17.
Adam anthrax #CelebsNotWell pic.twitter.com/dKTTdQ5pSu— matt (@WorzelPunnidge) August 21, 2021
18.
#CelebsNotWell Wart Disney pic.twitter.com/zRQHZmwJYq— Jack Caramac 💙 (@JCaramac) August 21, 2021
19.
Justin Tummyache— Richard Stone (@RichardStone21) August 21, 2021
#CelebsNotWell pic.twitter.com/ObIRJUfXFg
20.
#CelebsNotWell— 🖋©𝒫𝑜𝑒𝓉𝒾𝒸𝑔𝒾𝓇𝓁 (@poeticgirl86) August 21, 2021
Sigourney Fever pic.twitter.com/P01TgbFDR6
21.
#CelebsNotWell Jake Bug pic.twitter.com/p9aZzz9mtE— Monk Adderley (@AdderleyMonk) August 21, 2021
22.
William Shathimself#CelebsNotWell pic.twitter.com/snhomLcUPr— Stuart Green (@SittinFrontRow) August 21, 2021
