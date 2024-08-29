Barry Keoghan has joined the cast of Netflix’s much-anticipated upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

After years of rumours, the streaming giant confirmed earlier this summer that a feature film continuing on the story of the hit BBC crime drama series had been greenlit.

Star Cillian Murphy (fresh off an Oscar win for Oppenheimer) and creator Steven Knight are returning for the project.

Now, it has revealed that the Oscar-nominated Keoghan will also play a character in the movie, reuniting him and Murphy onscreen for the first time since Dunkirk.

Set to be directed by Tom Harper, who worked on the show, the confirmed cast of the Peaky Blinders film also includes Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson.

“The plot and further casting remain tightly under wraps,” Netflix’s statement announcing the casting reads.

That said, writer Knight has given viewers some idea of what to expect, saying of the project: “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story.

“No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war.”

Murphy – who played lead character Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders for six seasons between 2013 and 2022 – added: “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me.

“It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

Netflix has said that the Peaky Blinders movie will go into production “later this year”.

