Darren Grimes believes the philosophy of Britain’s shortest-serving former prime minister will eventually gain wider acceptance outside of the right-wing think tanks of Tufton Street.

Liz Truss was forced to resign after just 44 days in charge last year after her economic policies plunged the markets into turmoil.

At one point, the International Monetary Fund took the unprecedented step of posting warnings about her low-tax/ low-regulation agenda, and the Bank of England had to step in to save pension funds from insolvency.

Her former chief speech writer has since said that she took a “Spinal Tap approach” to government, demanding the volume was “turned up to 11” regardless of the consequences.

But according to Grimes, she had it right all along.

Watch his bizarre rationale below:

Darren Grimes – "I think Liz Truss is going to write the longest I told you so in this nations history." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NxqSmt8jOl — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 4, 2023

Related: Manufacturing slump worsens as EU customers grow ‘tired of additional administrative Brexit checks’