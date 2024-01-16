A new taxi app has launched in the UK, pledging to put drivers at the heart of its product offering.

Frenzi is looking to shake up the taxi market with its unique, safety-first features such as female-only driver options, immediate police notifications and family accounts.

It is also ensuring drivers make a fair wage by applying a flat 57p commission fee to each ride, which stands way below the market average and pales in comparison to industry titan Uber’s high percentages, which are usually about 25 per cent of each fare.

Stephen Clark, founder of Frenzi App, said about phase one of the app launch: “I’m thrilled to bring Frenzi to market after years of app development.

“Our app is the first of its kind to hold positive driver experience in the same regard as positive rider experience. We want to transform the experience of using private hire apps for both riders and drivers alike.”

Maximising profits

Further positioning itself on the side of its drivers, the app, which is now live for driver downloads, will allow them to drive for as many other apps or fleets as they wish while being signed up to Frenzi App, in a bid to help drivers maximise their own profits.

On this, Stephen said: “As the creator of Frenzi, I carefully considered several factors when deciding on the acceptance fee.

“Affordability was a significant concern for me as I wanted to make Frenzi the app that every driver favours. By setting the acceptance fee at 57p, I will strike a balance between ensuring the app’s sustainability and offering competitive pricing.”

He continued, “After extensive market research, which played a crucial role in determining this fee, analysing the current market trends, competitive landscape, and driver issues & expectations enabled me to make an informed decision.

“Cost-effective option”

“The 57p acceptance fee not only blows the other market standards out of the water by positioning Frenzi as the cost-effective option for drivers but also enables just as good customer service, if not better, in some cases.”

Hassan Ahmed, who currently drives for a competitor, told us: “This will be life-changing for me as a driver; a flat acceptance fee is a breakthrough, and having complete trust and transparency is all we would ever want in a working environment.”

Related: Greggs planning to open up to another 160 sites