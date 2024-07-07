James Timpson has been appointed as the new Minister for Prisons, Parole, and Probation as part of Sir Keir Starmer’s ‘government of all the talents’.

The Timpson chief executive has been lauded for his well-documented commitment to rehabilitating ex-convicts and his passion for business.

Timpson employs thousands of ex-offenders to help get them back on their feet, offering them training and support as part of the programme.

James Timpson served as Chair of the Employers Forum for Reducing Re-offending (EFFRR) until 2016 and later became Chair of the Prison Reform Trust.

In this role, he established an Employment Advisory Board network throughout the country to improve job opportunities for prison leavers.

It comes after Starmer demonstrated a willingness to bring in outside expertise for his ministerial ranks, in an apparent return to Gordon Brown’s attempt to build a “government of all the talents”.

He has appointed former chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance as science minister and Richard Hermer, an expert on international law, as his attorney general.

