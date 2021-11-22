The Flanders region of Belgium has seen more than £2 billion invested in the region following Brexit, the official government body has announced.

New analysis from Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT) has revealed a significant sum of inward investment from international companies moving their European bases from the UK to Belgium.

The figures were released by FIT to coincide with the visit of Minister-President of the Government of Flanders Jan Jambon to Scotland on Sunday 21 November 2021 to support the start of an economic mission organised by the Ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge.

Figures from Flanders Investment & Trade show 89 companies moved their investment projects to Flanders from the UK over the past three years.

FIT recently announced a 53 per cent jump in the number of UK investment projects in 2021, compared to last year.

The majority of these investments (77 per cent) are from UK companies who have invested in a base in Flanders to manage the challenges posed by Brexit and are now trading with the EU from there.

However, companies from other areas of the world, including the United States, Canada, India and Japan, are also moving their bases from the UK to Flanders to continue trading from a base within the EU.

Astrid Geeraerts, Head of Investment at Flanders Investment & Trade and based at the Belgian Embassy in London, comments: “Brexit has created several hurdles to trading with the EU for many UK-based businesses.

“We’re supporting an increasing number of companies who have decided to move their investments to Flanders so they only have to manage the bureaucracy of entering the bloc only once.

“Our central location and well-connected business network mean Flanders is well-placed as a strategic route into the EU.”

Related: BBC says migrant crisis is ‘all about Brexit’