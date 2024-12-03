The cost of buying Christmas dinner ingredients has soared by 83 per cent in just one year at a major British supermarket.

New research has compared the minimum cost of feeding a party of eight across the major retailers, finding that inflation has resulted in prices going through the roof at certain stores.

Sainsbury’s ranks as the supermarket with the highest percentage increase in prices – with the cost of a Christmas dinner increasing by 83.2 per cent in 2024!

The total cost of ingredients to feed a party of eight this Christmas amounts to £82.09, an increase of £37.28.

The same ingredients at Waitrose, meanwhile, cost £87.23, up from £52.68 in 2023, while Aldi remains the cheapest place to buy Christmas dinner, with a full list of ingredients coming in at just £45.62.

Each supermarket’s price increase for an 8-person Christmas dinner:

Rank Supermarket Christmas Dinner Price 2023 Christmas Dinner Price 2024 Percentage Increase 1 Sainsbury’s £44.81 £82.09 83.2 per cent 2 Waitrose £52.68 £87.23 65.6 per cent 3 Asda £37.01 £60.23 62.7 per cent 4 Tesco £39.49 £54.68 38.5 per cent 5 Aldi £33.80 £45.62 35.0 per cent 6 Morrisons £45.34 £56.24 24.0 per cent

The data was compiled by Christmas Tree World using a list of common Christmas dinner ingredients and comparing the websites of Aldi, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Waitrose to find the cheapest possible item.

The costs were compared to Statista data from 2023 to calculate the percentage increase year-on-year.

