Burger King is converted one of its London branches into a 100 percent meat-free restaurant, which opened on 14 March 2022. The plant-based concept will take over the chain’s Leicester Square restaurant for a pilot until 10 April 2022.

“PETA applauds the UK’s first all-vegan Burger King – a whopping great step in the right direction for animals and the environment.” said Dawn Carr, Director of Vegan Corporate Projects at Peta.

“The planet needs a game-changing shift away from meat to combat the climate emergency, and Burger King is leading the way. We love its expanding meat-free range: from the Vegan Royale to the Vegan Nuggets, these plant-powered, protein-packed meals appeal to both vegans and meat-eaters!”

Worth a shot you would think? Try and save the planet one meal at a time.

Well, not according to Dominique Samuels, a news commentator at numerous media outlets including a regular slot on GB News.

She wrote: “The Burger King in Leicester Square has been completely meat-free for a month. And people genuinely think this is normal and not being deliberately pushed on us?”

Then she followed up with: “It’s extremely manipulative. It’s right where all of the clubs are and hungry drunk people, for example, won’t have many options. Burger King has been there for as long as I can remember. So it’s basically trying to force people into consuming chemically enhanced fake meat.”

As the comments piled in she then said: “I gave ONE example of how veganism is being shoved down people’s throats. There are tons of other examples and it just so happens to be a coincidence that every single international organisation, e.g. the UN wants less meat consumption to ‘save the planet’”.

if one Burger King being vegan is pushing veganism on us, what are all the meat ones doing? — kaye 🏳️‍🌈 (@komradeKaye) April 10, 2022

Mate the Leicester Square Burger King closes at 10, how early you finishing? https://t.co/jKgp2dqAZi — Nick (@nickehbee) April 10, 2022

“Sod the planet. Won’t someone think of the hungry drunk people 😫”



Good grief 🤦‍♀️😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/kf6zN40jj6 — Marchioness Carrie Not Non-Dom 🇺🇦🇪🇺💙🪁🏄🏻‍♂️ (@TheWordOfCarrie) April 10, 2022

the left's next diabolical move is renaming it "Burger Republic" pic.twitter.com/cCSO4Jl7lD — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) April 10, 2022

These days, if you say you don't want to eat at a Burger King's, you get arrested and thrown in jail. https://t.co/q0zdcJylwF — Share & 🅴njoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) April 10, 2022

UK laws are so ridiculous.

You can't own a gun, it's incredibly easy to sue someone for libel, and you're legally obligated to eat at the "Burger" King in Leicester Square. Very sad. https://t.co/nFAjNor2LD — EL BARTO ANTI-WORK (@ElBartoArmy) April 10, 2022

I heard there are now lots of areas in London police are afraid to go since they imposed Quinoa Law — cheery🦕sentimental🦖thing (@JerryStillman) April 10, 2022

In a crowded field, this is possibly the stupidest thing I've ever read on Twitter. https://t.co/MEwPVfInr8 — Sean Madden (@SeanMad88) April 10, 2022

Drunk hungry people in Leicester Square don't have many options 😂 https://t.co/uyVHVvHqfn — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) April 10, 2022

She's turned the beans against us https://t.co/8q6iJSkj45 — Donaeld The Unready (@donaeldunready) April 10, 2022

Actual LOL at the thought of any Londoner even considering buying food in Leicester Square. https://t.co/RxfEFe0LG0 — John Bull (@garius) April 10, 2022

Other burger joints are available, Dominique https://t.co/wwVVhBKZDY — Kate Bevan 🇺🇦 (@katebevan) April 10, 2022

You support monarchy and yet the Burger King's divine right is being questioned https://t.co/eZeI38QwcO — queen of the harpies (@Hey_Brian) April 10, 2022

yep, there are very few fast food options in *checks notes* central london pic.twitter.com/NngegdDnxq — hk (@HKesvani) April 10, 2022

Anyone in London know if there's another restaurant there that Dominique could go to? https://t.co/sFmTQxMTp8 — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) April 10, 2022

