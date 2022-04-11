Burger King is converted one of its London branches into a 100 percent meat-free restaurant, which opened on 14 March 2022. The plant-based concept will take over the chain’s Leicester Square restaurant for a pilot until 10 April 2022.
“PETA applauds the UK’s first all-vegan Burger King – a whopping great step in the right direction for animals and the environment.” said Dawn Carr, Director of Vegan Corporate Projects at Peta.
“The planet needs a game-changing shift away from meat to combat the climate emergency, and Burger King is leading the way. We love its expanding meat-free range: from the Vegan Royale to the Vegan Nuggets, these plant-powered, protein-packed meals appeal to both vegans and meat-eaters!”
Worth a shot you would think? Try and save the planet one meal at a time.
Well, not according to Dominique Samuels, a news commentator at numerous media outlets including a regular slot on GB News.
She wrote: “The Burger King in Leicester Square has been completely meat-free for a month. And people genuinely think this is normal and not being deliberately pushed on us?”
Then she followed up with: “It’s extremely manipulative. It’s right where all of the clubs are and hungry drunk people, for example, won’t have many options. Burger King has been there for as long as I can remember. So it’s basically trying to force people into consuming chemically enhanced fake meat.”
As the comments piled in she then said: “I gave ONE example of how veganism is being shoved down people’s throats. There are tons of other examples and it just so happens to be a coincidence that every single international organisation, e.g. the UN wants less meat consumption to ‘save the planet’”.
Reactions
There was a huge amount of people who had their say on her comments, here is a small selection:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Related: Tim Martin says Buckingham Palace should be turned into a Wetherspoons now the Queen has moved out