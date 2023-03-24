On BBC Question Time, a Tory minister was criticised for declining to respond to a question regarding Boris Johnson.

The first query on this week’s episode of the premier political programme asked if there was “any way back for Boris Johnson” after his investigation by MPs into partygate.

The government’s representative, Andrew Bowie, appeared hesitant to provide a clear response, instead emphasising how Rishi Sunak was now the nation’s “good prime minister.”

One audience member felt Andrew Bowie was putting out a “party line” and thought that wasn’t good enough.

“I do believe that some of you are intelligent people … but more and more you take us for idiots and mugs. Forget about how pleased you are that Rishi Sunak is in office and start thinking about doing what you’re there to do.” said the audience member.

Host Fiona Bruce then questioned Bowie three times on Johnson’s future, but the Tory MP said that the Johnson saga was a “soap opera” and would not provide an answer.

“Don’t talk to me about a soap opera. Boris Johnson was given almost a quarter of a million pounds of public money to defend himself with the most expensive barrister in this country.

“So, you know, it’s absolutely outrageous that people sitting in this audience should they need legal aid might not be able to secure it. But Boris Johnson, a multi-millionaire wastrel, is given a quarter of a million pounds to defend himself. It’s a scandal.” responded the irate audience member.

You can watch it below:

