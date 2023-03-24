Pub giant JD Wetherspoon’s has revealed a 90.9 per cent loss in profits for the 26 weeks to January.

The cheap beer chain has started to feel the pinch as the hangover from Covid-19 and Brexit supply issues kicks in.

Pre-tax profits were down £4.6 million compared to a whopping £50.3 million during pre-pandemic levels, its accounts show.

The listed pub group, which has over 100 sites across London, saw like-for-like bar sales down by 0.8 per cent.

However, food sales increased by 12 per cent and slot/fruit machine sales increased by 44.3 per cent.

"Inflationary pressures in the pub industry, as many companies have said, have been ferocious, particularly in respect of energy, food and labour.

“The Bank of England, and other authorities, believe that inflation is on the wane, which will certainly be of great benefit, if correct.”

It comes after the pub chain was forced to make changes to its much-loved breakfast menu due to supply shortages.

It recently announced it will no longer be serving tomatoes with its breakfast fry-ups amid nationwide shortages.

Before the shortage, the bargain £6.88 breakfast meal included two sausages, two bacon, two fried eggs, a large mushroom slice, a tomato, three hash browns, baked beans and four half slices of toast.

But now the tomato has vanished from the meal.

Pub-goers are also unable to add grilled tomatoes as an extra with the item listed as ‘out of stock’.

It is unclear whether they will be replaced by turnips.

