Alastair Campbell, the former spin doctor for ex-prime minister Tony Blair, appeared on BBC Newsnight on Thursday and called out the network for their reportedly biased coverage of Brexit.
During the interview, Campbell accused the BBC of failing to provide a balanced and impartial coverage of Brexit and accused them of pandering to Brexiters.
He said that the BBC often did not scrutinize the government’s position on Brexit and failed to present alternative perspectives on the issue.
“You bring Brexiters on, you never challenge them. You let them talk utter rubbish about Brexit. And it’s happened on the BBC for year after year after year.”
You can watch it in full below:
