Steph McGovern has been showered with accolades following a speech she made on her Channel 4 daytime show regarding the monarchy.

The former BBC business journalist claimed she found it “hard” to appreciate the weekend’s coronation festivities because of the royals’ lavish displays of riches during Monday’s episode of Steph’s Packed Lunch with her guests.

“My beef is less with the event itself, people having street parties, and in my local area, people were really excited about it.”

“But also, and I’m going to try not to get emotional about this, in the last week, I’ve been working with families who have got nothing.

“A little boy who’s been going through a bin for food, because his parents haven’t got stuff. Working with kids who don’t know what shower gel is. I’d taken them some, and some of them were asking what it was. And then, also, a family member in hospital, who’s on a trolley in a corridor. That would never happen to that family.”

Looking at a picture of the newly-crowned King, McGovern continued: “That picture – how much is that crown with? The gold carriage worth three million – could we not start selling some of that off and thinking about the nurses we need or what we need to solve the poverty?

“The wealth divides really upsets me. And I get history, and we have a monarch, and that’s that. And so many people get so much out of it.

“But also, why does it have to be this extreme wealth that they have? Why can’t they live more normally? That’s what I find hard.”

