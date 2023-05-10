Jacob Rees-Mogg has been slammed for his GB News broadcast on the Donald Trump sexual assault trial.

The former US president was ruled to have sexually abused magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by branding her a liar by a jury in Manhattan last night.

Carroll, 79, testified during the civil trial that Trump, 76, raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in New York, then harmed her reputation by writing in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform that her claims were a “complete con job,” “a hoax” and “a lie.”

After deliberating for just under three hours, the jury rejected Trump’s denial that he assaulted Carroll and ruled in her favour.

They awarded about $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages to Carroll, although her rape claim was thrown out.

Reporting on the case, Tory MP placed the emphasis on the not guilty verdict before questioning the US legal system.

Watch his report below:

Quite incredible that Jacob Rees Mogg a serving British MP who once said that abortion in the case of rape and incest was wrong. Defends Trump despite a Jury finding Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll and awarding $5M in damages.#GBNews = #ToryValuespic.twitter.com/gaPFtCSjQn — Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) May 9, 2023

