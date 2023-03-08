SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn criticised the government’s new Illegal Migration Bill, which is meant to prohibit people from claiming asylum if they enter the UK through tiny boats across the English Channel.

Mr. Flynn initially asked Mr. Sunak to certify that, under his new proposed legislation, modern slavery laws will not provide assistance to women who are victims of sex trafficking that is trafficked aboard boats.

The Prime Minister insisted “it is precisely because we want to target our resources and our compassion” that “we need to get a grip of this system”.

“There is nothing fair, there is nothing compassionate, about sustaining a system where, as we saw recently, people are dying on these crossings”, he told the commons.

Mr Flynn responded: “I’ll take that as a yes from the Prime Minister”, adding: “What a complete and utter disgrace.

“But whilst it may shock, it shouldn’t necessarily surprise because this is the Tory government that in recent months has spoken of invasions.

“Just yesterday, this was a Tory government that said that 100 million people could be coming to these shores and this is the Tory government that this morning said that number could in fact be billions. Complete and utter nonsense.

“So, may I ask the Prime Minister from whom are his Government taking inspiration, Nigel Farage or Enoch Powell?”

