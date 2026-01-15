Dubai is easy to misunderstand. From afar, it can look like a place built entirely around superlatives – tallest, biggest, newest – and designed more for spectacle than substance. But spend a few days moving at ground level and the picture changes. What emerges is a city that functions exceptionally well as a holiday destination: intuitive to navigate, surprisingly varied, and increasingly good at letting visitors set their own pace.

A recent visit that focused less on headline attractions and more on neighbourhoods, food, culture and the desert revealed why Dubai continues to rise up travel wish lists – not as a once-in-a-lifetime stopover, but as a place people return to.

A city built for ease, not endurance

Dubai’s greatest strength as a destination is how little effort it demands. Hotels run smoothly. Transfers are painless. Distances are manageable. For families and multi-generational groups, this matters far more than novelty. December days here unfolded gently: mornings on Jumeirah’s public beaches, afternoons exploring art spaces in Al Quoz, evenings eating well without planning weeks in advance.

Alserkal Avenue, the city’s contemporary arts district, encapsulates this shift. Former warehouses now house galleries, cafés and small restaurants that encourage wandering and lingering rather than ticking boxes. Teenagers stay engaged, adults feel stimulated, and nobody feels trapped inside a theme-park version of culture.

Eating your way into the city

Dubai’s food scene has evolved into one of its most revealing entry points. While international chefs still draw attention, some of the most memorable meals happen far from polished dining rooms. A walking food tour through Deira – one of the city’s oldest neighbourhoods – offers a layered introduction to Dubai’s communities, from Iranian bakeries to Emirati dessert shops, and explains the city better than any museum could.

Orfali Bros, a family-led restaurant in Dubai presenting a contemporary expression of Middle Eastern cuisine

Travel tip: Balance one destination restaurant with one local food experience. The contrast is where Dubai makes sense.

Rediscovering the desert

It’s easy to forget that Dubai exists because of the desert rather than in spite of it. A sunrise hot air balloon ride, drifting above sand dunes as the city remains out of sight, re-centres the experience. Increasingly, desert excursions are moving away from high-adrenaline thrills towards slower, nature-led encounters – better suited to families, first-time visitors and anyone looking for perspective rather than spectacle.

Travel tip: Book desert experiences early in the morning to avoid heat and crowds — and to see wildlife that disappears later in the day.

What’s next – and why it benefits visitors

Dubai’s next wave of development isn’t about doing more, but doing broader. New hotels opening across the city cater to different travel styles: sociable, affordable stays for younger travellers; wellness-led retreats for longer holidays; and smaller, more considered luxury for those who want privacy rather than polish.

Cultural and city-wide events are also playing a bigger role. Design festivals, fitness initiatives and large-scale exhibitions are turning the city itself into the attraction, rather than confining experiences to resorts or malls. For visitors, this means holidays that feel active and varied without feeling exhausting.

Who Dubai suits best

Dubai works particularly well for:

Families, thanks to safety, infrastructure and range of activities

Experience-led travellers, who prioritise food, culture and outdoor time

Repeat holidaymakers, as neighbourhoods reward slow exploration

It’s less successful for travellers who want friction, unpredictability or rough edges. Dubai’s appeal lies in how well it works – and increasingly, how well it listens.

Dubai may still be defined by its skyline, but its future as a travel destination is grounded elsewhere: in ease, contrast and choice. For travellers planning their next holiday rather than a once-off adventure, that combination is hard to ignore.

FACT BOX

For more information on Dubai, please visit

www.visitdubai.com