We’re all sick of constantly overcast, constantly rainy weather, right? And we’re only in the second week of January. Dark mornings, soggy trainers, and that feeling that the sun has personally ghosted the UK.

Well… what if we told you there is a way out — and it involves guaranteed blue skies, beach-ready heat, and an Easter break that doesn’t rely on “fingers crossed” weather optimism?

A new sun-reliability index from easyJet holidays has crunched 25 years of climate data to reveal the Easter holiday destinations where sunshine is about as close to guaranteed as it gets. Think soaring temperatures, virtually no rain, and enough daylight to finally top up that long-suffering Vitamin D.

From Red Sea resorts clocking up near-perfect sunshine scores, to Caribbean-esque islands with white sands and barely a cloud in sight, these are the places laughing in the face of April showers – with beach breaks starting from just £389pp.

If you’re already mentally checking out of winter… same.

So why not grab some sun this winter, with ten destinations that you can actually rely on:

Sharm El Sheikh (chance of rain: <5%, chance of sun: 98–100%) Sal (chance of rain: 0–5%, chance of sun: 95–100%) Gran Canaria (South) (chance of rain: 5–15%, chance of sun: ~95%) Tenerife South (chance of rain: 7–10%, chance of sun: 90–93%) Paphos (chance of rain: 13–15%, chance of sun: 85–87%) Hurghada (chance of rain: <10%, chance of sun: 95–98%) Marrakech (chance of rain: ~10%, chance of sun: 90–95%) Agadir (chance of rain: 10–15%, chance of sun: 90–93%) Algarve (Faro) (chance of rain: 12–18%, chance of sun: 85–88%) Sicily (chance of rain: 15–20%, chance of sun: 80–87%)

easyJet Holidays’ customer director Stuart Wright, said: “After making it through the dark winter months, we know many of our customers are relying on April’s Easter break to catch up on some much-needed vitamin D… nearby destinations across Europe and North Africa can be brilliant options and are well worth considering.”