There was a time when we at The London Economic would judge how centrally located something was in London by measuring its distance from a well-known, if slightly derided, restaurant chain in Leicester Square: the Angus Steakhouse.

From there, it was surmised that you are equidistant from the four corners of the capital and have all the tourist traps imaginable at your fingertips. Whether it be Leicester Square or Chinatown, Covent Garden or the brightly lit advertising boards of Picaddily, you are in the heart of London, and everything you need from that point is within your orbit.

Based on that criteria, the W Hotel on Wardour Street has to be one of (if not the) most centrally located hotels in London.

The front entrance lives in the shadow of the Chinatown Gate while views from the bar offer glimpses over the square frequented by the many A-listers over the years who have travelled to Europe to premiere their films.

M&M World is so close you can almost taste the peanut-coated chocolate, while the new ‘Mega Greggs’ is also dangerously close if you fancy sampling the best of British cuisine during your stay in its capital, and I’m only partly joking about that.

But the allure of W Hotel isn’t only its uber-central location, but its ability to inject blissful calm into the sometimes frenetic streets on which it calls home.

From the moment you step through the doors and get transported by the escalator to the shimmering reception on the first floor, the business of the streets outside becomes a distant memory.

The decor, coined as a “love letter to your hedonistic heart” on the hotel’s website, is as intriguing as it is striking, while the attentive and relaxed reception staff take great care to ensure that everything about your stay is as it should be.

Those familiar with the W Hotel’s style will find all the hallmarks in the London bedrooms, which feature a sleek, centrally-located basin and beds that just swallow you up.

In-room controls take care of everything from the mood lighting to the sort of magazine you might like to read before you drift off. If you fancy watching a movie, it’s at the touch of a button. If you fancy watching a movie with popcorn, sweet potato fries and a bottle of beer, that is too.

And now, as if it was even possible to elevate the W experience, it has been further enhanced by the return of the Intentions Stay, which allows guests to immerse themselves in a 360-degree experience throughout the hotel, featuring products by best-selling Sunday Times author Roxie Nafousi, including Mantra Cards, the Manifest Deck, and The Journal, all designed to boost your personal growth.

During your Intentions stay, guests have access to the AWAY Spa, where you can indulge in exclusive breathwork sessions and meditation classes led by experts designed to uplift your mood, enhance relaxation, and promote overall well-being.

Once you have managed to unwind, you can treat yourself to a wonderful cocktail in the Perception Bar and take a pick of the feel-good drinks and food available from the DIRTEA menu.

W London can also offer in-room breathwork sessions and meditation classes on the Digivalets, so you will be sure to leave in a totally different state of mind.

T book your next Intentions Stay, use this link for guaranteed rest, relaxation and recuperation.