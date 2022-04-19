Since leaving the EU there have been a LOT of issues the UK has had to deal with, far too many to go into right now.

But one that many British expats, tourists and business travellers have fallen foul of is the issue of freedom of movement in Europe.

The United Kingdom was never a member of the Schengen Agreement, but before Brexit, it was subject to European Union law, which meant British nationals had a right to work, study or live in Europe among other things.

That has now changed.

Since leaving the EU Brits are now subject to the time limitations of the Schengen area, something many people seem to have overlooked when casting their vote in 2016.

As third party nationals, Brits are limited to 90 days in the continent in every 180, by which point they are required to leave the area.

This change has led to Tim Brennan writing a thread on Twitter outlining how it could directly impact on you and it is an illuminating read.

Since leaving the EU, we are now subject to the time limitations of the Schengen area, as third party nationals we are limited to 90 days in 180. That means once you’ve been within the Schengen area for 90 days, that’s it, you have to return to the UK for another 90 days. — Tim Brennan 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@TimmoWorldWide) April 17, 2022

But it’s not as simple as that, if like me you drop in for a few weeks then out again, you have to keep track of the total amount of days you’ve been in Schengen. There are online tools that can help you keep track.https://t.co/N98sVFfKOM — Tim Brennan 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@TimmoWorldWide) April 17, 2022

Now, 90 days soon gets eaten up, you might think oh well who cares, they won’t know, well we are beginning to see the results of overstaying, people are now being banned from re entry to Schengen and also receiving fines.

In France if you overstay, it is a criminal offence, — Tim Brennan 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@TimmoWorldWide) April 17, 2022

not civil, so you will get a criminal record, once the new ETIAS system kicks in, you will have to declare a criminal record, you may not be granted permission to enter.



The other thing to bear in mind is that it is your responsibility to monitor your stay, not your company or — Tim Brennan 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@TimmoWorldWide) April 17, 2022

anyone else that you maybe freelancing for. That means you could be fined a large sum that you cannot claim your boss told you it will be ok.



All of the above relates to accessing the Schengen area.

Each country will also have rules regarding a work permit, some like Spain & — Tim Brennan 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@TimmoWorldWide) April 17, 2022

Germany are fairly generous, others not so much.

Be aware that working without the correct authorisation is working illegally, you could be fined up to €10,000 that you are personally responsible for.

There is a handy guide on @Frusion website.



https://t.co/GYSjcYYtTB — Tim Brennan 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@TimmoWorldWide) April 17, 2022

Also don’t forget that if you are travelling with professional equipment, eg, tools, cameras, Backline gear, you will need a carnet, which you must have stamped in and out of both the UK & EU.



What joy! — Tim Brennan 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@TimmoWorldWide) April 17, 2022

Just like to add, after 90 days you need to leave the Schengen area, not necessarily back to the UK, can be anywhere. I didn't write that in the original tweet, because I assumed people would just get the bit about leaving Schengen.

Apologies if I have offended anyone. — Tim Brennan 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@TimmoWorldWide) April 18, 2022

As you can see from some of the reactions, it has already impacted on some people.

I explained that to my Brexit-voting mum last week, she’s now in a home. Couldn’t believe we need a visa to go on holiday and said that wasn’t what she voted for. Yes it is mum, I told her. That’s exactly what you voted for, and we warned you that’s what it meant. She dozed off — Shooter McGavin #GTTO (@ahshudupayaface) April 18, 2022

The French passport control at Eurotunnel going out last week didn't stamp my UK passport (other family with me on EU passports)… coming back three days later and the French passport control needed proof I hadn't been in EU for more than 90 days… nearly got a €200 fine☹️ — The Honourable Phillipe Floppe (@PFloppe) April 18, 2022

That's why I sold my place in France. Not worth it now. Upsetting but there's always Bognor 😪😪😪 — Kev- People before Profit; Generosity before Greed (@KevinRampling) April 18, 2022

It breaks my heart. I've spent ten years sailing in the med and doing ski seasons in the alps. My young son will never have that opportunity thanks to his own "well meaning" grandmother. — Angus B (@GusBeare) April 18, 2022

Not many of the cabinet appear to be British Citizens…. Wonder was Sunaks passport officially says! — Ian Gowland (@ianbbdesign) April 18, 2022

