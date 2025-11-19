An Alpine town in Italy with cobbled squares, snow-dusted rooftops and air that is laced with the scent of cinnamon, melting cheese and fresh pine is among the best European Christmas markets reachable from London airports.

Aosta, found within an hour of Turin Airport, boasts Roman gates, medieval towers and Alpine chalets as a backdrop to its annual festive fair – and with mulled wine being served at under £3 a cup, it won’t take long before you’re bowled over by its charm.

Elsewhere on the easyJet list, which puts the spotlight on the lesser-known markets where festive cheer comes without the crowds or the high price tags, Innsbruck in Austria has commanded a dominant position thanks to its cinematic setting and wide-range of entertainment which includes the dulcet tones of brass bands play carols. Salzburg delivers the ultimate Christmas setting, with festive stalls tucked between baroque landmarks creating one of Europe’s most charming winter atmospheres.

The UNESCO-listed old town in Lübeck, Germany, also ranks highly, with regional foods and drinks like marzipan punch recommended by experts, while Ljubljana in Slovenia is recommended thanks to its picture-perfect riverside market which glows with fairy lights reflected in the river. Visitors can enjoy a glass of vin kuhan (mulled wine) for around £3, tuck into local Kranjska sausages, and could even see the ‘Granpa Frost’ procession with Santa Claus taking to a carriage pulled by real Lippizianer horses.

Top 10 Christmas Markets reachable from London airports

Aosta, Italy / Marché Vert Noël: – Mulled wine from £2.55, sausage from £4.25, flights from £23.99, holidays from £219, high chance of snow Innsbruck, Austria / Old Town – Mulled wine from £3.80, sausage from £4.25 flights from £35.99 holidays from £279, high chance of snow Lübeck, Germany / Hanseatic Markets – Mulled wine from £3.40, sausage from £3.40, flights from £47.99, holidays from £219, moderate–high chance of snow Salzburg, Austria – Christkindlmarkt – Mulled wine from £3.40, sausage from £4.25, flights from £31.99, holidays from £239, high chance of snow Grenoble, France / Place Victor Hugo Market – Mulled wine from £2.55, sausage from £3.40, flights from £26.99, holidays from £209, moderate–high chance of snow Naples, Italy / Pietrarsa Railway Museum – Mulled wine from £2.50, sausage from £3.00, flights from £20.99, holidays from £229, low chance of snow Ljubljana, Slovenia / Festive December – Mulled wine from £3.00, sausage from £5.50, flights from £54.99, holidays from £229, low–moderate chance of snow Toulouse, France / Capitole Market – Mulled wine from £2.55, sausage from £4.25, flights from £26.99, holidays from £219, low chance of snow Verona, Italy / Piazza Bra – Mulled wine from £2.55, sausage from £4.25, flights from £23.99, holidays from £249, low–moderate chance of snow Basel, Switzerland / Barfüsserplatz – Mulled wine from £3.75, sausage from £5.25, flights from £38.99, holidays from £249, moderate chance of snow

Two lesser-known markets in France make the cut in the easyJet Christmas Market index. Grenoble takes fifth spot thanks to its refreshingly untouristy atmosphere and down-to-earth prices, while Toulouse market basks in the warm, pink-brick glow of Place du Capitole.

Verona’s Christmas market blends romantic Italian flair with rustic Alpine traditions, and Naples offers a distinctly Italian twist on the season, with sparkling street markets and artisan nativity scenes. Meanwhile, Basel is the perfect spot for those who might enjoy a dose of Swiss festive treats and choirs echoing through the old town.

Kevin Doyle, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said: “Our Christmas Market Index shows that some of Europe’s most magical festive experiences aren’t necessarily the most famous ones.

“From Aosta’s snow-covered square to the riverside glow of Ljubljana, these markets prove you don’t have to spend a fortune or battle big-city crowds to feel the true spirit of Christmas.

“With direct easyJet flights and package holidays reaching all ten destinations, it’s never been easier for travellers to swap the high street for a holiday full of sparkle, culture and a steaming cup of mulled wine.”