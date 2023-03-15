Of the many reasons one might choose to visit Dubai, its abundance of native wildlife is probably not one that usually appears at the top of the list for Britain’s sun-seeking glamourati.

Famed for its ultramodern architecture, fancy restaurants and a collection of hotels with more stars than most galaxies, the Emirate has become a popular tourist destination for people looking to escape the gloomy weather back home, with a meager 100 millimetres (4 inches) of rain per year!

But the modern metropolis is far from a one-trick pony.

For a start, there is an abundance of culture.

History and heritage in the Emirate are easily found for those minded to look, and there are numerous opportunities to engage with traditional ways of life in the Middle East through various learning experiences.

You can also plump for an ‘affordable adventure’ if the glitz and glamour isn’t a chief concern, taking in many authentic delights.

But if you’re looking for something completely different to do in Dubai, I would thoroughly recommend the desert safari, which gets you out of the city and into the vast rolling golden dunes.

Platinum Heritage Dubai has a fantastic itinerary that is both educational and fun, as well as being completely unique from others.

A professional Conservation Guide takes you on a nature safari through the Dubai Desert Conservation Drive while telling you all about the desert fauna and flora and how the Bedouin used to survive.

You can then take in a stunning Arabian sunset while watching a spectacular falconry performance, offering an ideal opportunity for sunset selfies for your family album.

Once that is done you can ease into the evening with a delicious Emirati dinner with shared starters and hearty mains. Indulge in aromatic shisha and be entertained with traditional performances like Yola and Drumming.

Here’s what a sample itinerary looks like:

Pick-up from Dubai hotels between 02:00 PM and 04:30 PM, depending on the season. We will inform you of the exact pick-up time around noon on the day of your desert safari.

Arrive at the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve and receive your Headscarf and a Stainless Steel Water Bottle. These are included in each booking and are a gift for our guests to take home.

Embark on a 60-minute nature safari (choose between a Vintage Land Rover or Camel Caravan when booking).

Marvel at a spectacular sunset falcon show against an Arabian sunset backdrop.

Arrive at an authentic torch-lit Bedouin Camp and receive a warm Arabic welcoming with coffee and dates.

Enjoy live breadmaking, coffeemaking, camel rides and shisha.

Indulge in a four-course traditional dinner.

Watch and partake in interactive Emirati performances like drumming and Yola.

Return to the hotel between 09:30 PM and 11:30 PM, depending on the season. Your total experience will last approximately seven hours.

Extend your desert experience by staying overnight in a traditional Arabic stone dwelling room. You will be provided with all the amenities like a comfortable bed, pillows, sheets and a peaceful night’s sleep. Awake to a gourmet breakfast.

Enhance the experience even more with a spectacular sunrise hot air balloon flight the next morning. The overnight Bedouin camp is located only 15 minutes away from the hot air balloon take-off site. After the flight, you will return to the camp to enjoy a delicious breakfast before returning to the city.

Related: Five reasons to consider Dubai for your next golf trip