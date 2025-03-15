It’s easy to see why Sri Lanka is on the radar of curious travellers the world over. The teardrop island offers everything: wildlife, golden beaches, rich culture, and some of the world’s most stunning train rides. The southwest coast was recently crowned by Vogue as this winter’s hottest destination. Known for its beginner-friendly surf spots, trendy beachfront brunches, and enviable beaches, this part of the country is alive with shirtless, barefooted millennials zooming around on mopeds with surfboards under their arms.

However, for those seeking a blend of comfort and tranquillity, heading inland is a welcome escape from the crowds. Here, the paddy fields are so green they’ll make you squint. And rather than young, toned torsos, you’re more likely to encounter sun-kissed veterans in sarongs – the true essence of Sri Lanka. Ivory House provides visitors with the perfect balance of the new and the old. The colonial-era Dutch villa boasts a spectacular infinity pool with uninterrupted nature views, beautiful interiors, and even a private chef.

Location

Hidden away in the jungle, just over 20 minutes from Ahangama, Ivory House – under the Eden Villas banner – offers guests their own jungle sanctuary. It’s not easy to find, tucked down an unassuming track, but the management team is available on WhatsApp to guide you there. There’s little nearby, save for a few bakeries and shops selling basic provisions. But that’s the point of this property: to disconnect and immerse oneself in nature. Guests typically spend their time lounging on sunbeds with a book or enjoying family moments by the pool.

That said, the stunning beaches of Ahangama and Kabalana are only around a 30-minute drive away, while Galle Fort is similarly accessible. Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport is approximately two and a half hours from the villa.

Rooms

Ivory House is the perfect size for a family or group of friends. Each of the four spacious rooms is an airy, light-filled sanctuary with high ceilings, king-sized beds, and beautiful interiors. The décor throughout pays homage to Sri Lanka’s rich history and abundant nature, featuring hand-carved wood alcoves, wildlife prints, and woven rattan furniture. The master bedroom, located at the front of the property, boasts a grand four-poster bed, a dark wood antique wardrobe, and an elegant freestanding bathtub. Other rooms offer outdoor showers and a calming palette of greys, mauve, and creams, complemented by whitewashed walls.

Style

The house is designed in the Walauwa style, typical of the Dutch colonial era, with high ceilings, open, free-flowing spaces, glassless windows with shutters, and an overhanging roof that provides shade for the terrace. It’s the epitome of indoor/outdoor living, with interiors seamlessly spilling out onto the verandahs, which overlook the villa’s idyllic, well-manicured gardens dotted with tall palm trees. Many homes from this era feature internal courtyards, and the owners have transformed theirs into a spacious, open living room with comfortable sofas and a smart TV to cater to modern travellers. The interiors blend modernist design with traditional Sri Lankan elements, where spotlights and abstract art coexist with classic furniture and Sri Lankan prints.

Service, facilities and amenities

Ivory House is technically a self-catered villa, but it comes with a dedicated team of staff on hand to assist with everything from arranging day trips and tuk-tuks to cooking and cleaning. The most popular feature is the blissfully relaxing infinity swimming pool, which overlooks a patchwork quilt of rice fields. Alongside Geoffrey Bawa-inspired reading materials placed on the coffee table in the front room, the villa also offers a ping pong table and BBQ area — perfect for long, leisurely nights in the garden. For those keen to start the day with a stretch, yoga mats are provided for a morning session by the pool. Service is laid-back, familiar, and efficient, with team members taking care of the practical details, such as lighting incense to ward off mosquitoes and closing shutters at night. There’s also a security guard on duty overnight, ensuring peace of mind (though the area feels entirely safe).

Food and drink

A private chef is included with the property, and guests need only cover the cost of ingredients. A menu is available through Ivory House’s manager, though the local chef is versatile and can prepare anything from pasta to a traditional curry. That said, for breakfast, it’s worth embracing the local flavours with a Sri Lankan spread featuring string hoppers, egg hoppers, dal, coconut roti, sambol, and fish curry. The on-site chef is also eager to visit the local fish market to select the day’s catch — typically a mouthwatering, thick slice of tuna. Sri Lankan coffee and Ceylon tea are readily available in the expansive kitchen, should guests wish to brew their own

Fact Box

Address: Habaraduwa Dikkumbura Rd, near, Sri Lanka

Website: edenvillas.com

Cost: The four-bedroom villa costs from around £385 per nights. Private chef is included but ingredients are not.



*Adam was a guest of Eden Villas*