During 2024 and 2025 Michelin made a considered, and one would argue obvious, push into expanding its coverage from restaurants into hotels. And it should be a natural fit both in that hotels and restaurants are central to travel – which is how the Michelin guide first started as a promotional tool from the eponymous tyre company aimed at motorists – and also given that hotels are increasingly hosting destination restaurants within them. In the case of recent openings like Raffles at the OWO one would have to say a fleet of destination restaurants.

Among the first places covered by Michelin Keys was the UK, and in 2024 at launch14 properties its highest hotel honour in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, the exclusive Three Key distinction. Of these, one makes its home in the Scottish countryside (Gleneagles), two in 19th-century country estates (Adare Manor and Ballyfin Demesne) in the Republic of Ireland, three in the English countryside (Le Manoir au Quait Saisons, Lucknam Park and the Newt in Somerset), and the rest across some of the most impressive addresses in London. Among the latter, even first-time visitors will recognise some of the most iconic British names, including Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Savoy.

Now the MICHELIN Guide will launch the first-ever global Michelin Key Selection this year on October 8 2025. The global Key Selection will spotlight properties that represent the pinnacle of hospitality excellence—evaluated using the same trusted criteria that made Michelin Stars a global benchmark for gastronomy.

Just as Stars signify outstanding restaurants, Michelin Keys aim to identify the world’s finest hotels — those that elevate the travel experience beyond expectations. Independently evaluated by Michelin Inspectors, each Key is awarded based on set universal criteria, including design, service, character, and consistency.

One Michelin Key signifies a very special stay: distinctive, characterful, and offering thoughtful service that goes above and beyond. Two Michelin Keys signifies an exceptional stay: unique in every way, with exceptional care, a strong sense of place, and memorable guest experience. Three Michelin Keys signifies an extraordinary stay: a world-class hotel, rich in design, service, and inspiration—a true destination in itself.

Now there are plenty of places to source hotel guides, but I think the power of the Michelin name here will make a difference, and in a world of invented categories such as six and seven stars seen in places like the Middle East, a global standard does make some sense. The usual suspects will hate it as they do the restaurant guide, but on the upside they will have something new to pointlessly get annoyed about, while for the rest of us it could prove quite useful and will certainly generate plenty of conversation and column inches as people discuss and contend about who got what star, surprise omissions and the like. Bring it on I say.

The Michelin Guide

[email protected]