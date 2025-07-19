Well, it doesn’t get any more direct than this. Danny Dyer has ripped into the entire political class this week, after giving a sweary interview to The Telegraph. The actor and TV personality has branded Keir Starmer as a ‘non-entity’ – and also directed his ire towards the Tories.

ALSO READ: Danny Dyer for PM? Actor’s benefits comments go viral

Go on, tell us how you really feel…

Danny Dyer is perhaps responsible for one of the most memorable bits of political commentary. Back in 2018, he famously branded David Cameron ‘a t**t’ for his role in facilitating Brexit, and then subsequently leaving his position as PM. However, his latest tirade might just top that.

Sir Keir got it in the neck, with the former landlord of the Queen Vic saying he ‘does not know what the f**k’ the PM is. He dismissed his leadership credentials, saying that the Labour frontman was only elected into office ‘because the Tories were such c***s’.

We told you it was sweary.

Danny Dyer slams ‘politicians pretending to be working class’

Perhaps his most subtle criticism was directed towards politicians like Nigel Farage. Refusing to have the wool pulled over his eyes, Dyer called out public representatives who ‘pretend to be working class’ by having photo opportunities drinking pints in pubs.

He also made an impassioned rallying call to Westminster, asking for more working-class people to run the country. Dyer, himself brough up in a working-class household, has also previously won admirers for his defence of those receiving benefits from the state.

“Starmer is a f*****g non-entity. I feel sorry for the people when he goes to a factory and they put these poor people behind him and you can tell they all hate his guts. We need a leader. He’s not a leader. I don’t know what the f**k he is.”

“He’s only in power because the Tories were such c***s. Nobody in politics is likeable. Where’s the working-class people? They should be running our country, not people pretending they’re working class because they’ve had a pint in a pub.” | Danny Dyer