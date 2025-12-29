Trastevere has long held a particular pull for travellers in search of ‘the real’ Rome. Slightly off the main tourist drag, but still an easy walk from the historic centre, this warren of ochre-hued façades, cobbled streets and buzzy piazzas is where Romans come to live, eat and linger long after dinner should technically be over. It’s a neighbourhood with character in spades, and one that now has a hotel to match.

In a significant move for UNA Italian Hospitality, Trastevere Roma has been elevated to the group’s UNA Esperienze collection, signalling a thoughtful repositioning rather than a flashy reinvention. The result is a hotel that feels quietly confident, deeply rooted in its surroundings and refreshingly uninterested in trying too hard.

Housed within a late-19th-century palazzo, the property has been reimagined as a kind of Roman home-from-home. It now anchors the brand’s wider ‘Rome by Romans’ initiative — a sensory-led storytelling concept designed to explore the city through sight, sound, taste, smell and touch. It sounds lofty on paper, but in practice it’s more grounded than gimmicky, offering guests an invitation to experience contemporary Rome through the people who live and work here.

With its local focus, refreshed identity and understated luxury, Trastevere Roma is one of the most compelling places to stay in the Eternal City for travellers keen on something a little more characterful than the usual grand hotel fare.

Location

The hotel sits close to Porta di Trastevere, moments from the district’s atmospheric backstreets and within easy reach of artisan workshops, cafés and boutiques. The Gianicolo hill rises behind it, offering one of Rome’s most romantic viewpoints, particularly if you time it right and don’t mind a gentle climb.

Trastevere is lively, especially in the evenings, but clever positioning and impressive soundproofing mean the hotel feels pleasantly insulated from the outside buzz. You’re firmly embedded in local life, without being woken by it. The hotel is also spitting distance from Bar San Calisto, where you’ll definitely want to visit to load up on €3.50 spritzes (at the time of writing) and gawk at the retro sports memorabilia.

Rooms

The hotel’s 94 rooms and suites, including Junior Suites, full Suites and Family Rooms sleeping up to five, feel less like hotel rooms and more like thoughtfully curated Trastevere apartments. There’s an intentional sense of what might best be described as orderly chaos: stacks of books, framed artworks and collected objects that echo the lived-in charm of the neighbourhood itself.

Materials are purposefully aged, lending warmth and texture, while layouts maximise natural light. Despite the buzz outside, even street-facing rooms remain notably quiet, and many overlook the hotel’s internal courtyard, a rare pocket of calm in this energetic part of the city.

Modern comforts are all present and correct: Smart TVs, minibars, universal sockets, free Wi-Fi and UNA’s signature fragrance amenities. Bathrooms are mostly fitted with walk-in showers, though some suites have bathtubs. Premium and Deluxe rooms feel particularly generous for a four-star property, reinforcing the sense that this is a hotel quietly punching above its weight.

Style

Design-wise, Trastevere Roma strikes an appealing balance between heritage and modernity. The lobby is bright and welcoming, framed by elegant arches and anchored by geometric polychrome marble floors. Vintage-inspired furniture and clusters of greenery soften the space, making it feel more like a stylish Roman living room than a formal hotel entrance.

The internal courtyard is a highlight, cobbled, leafy and unmistakably Mediterranean, offering a slower rhythm that feels pleasantly disconnected from Rome’s more frenetic thoroughfares. Throughout the property, the aesthetic reflects UNA Italian Hospitality’s broader philosophy: timeless Italian style, meticulous attention to detail and a genuine connection to place.

Service & Facilities

Service is warm, assured and refreshingly unshowy. Staff are present when you need them and discreet when you don’t. A balance Rome doesn’t always get right.

Facilities include a small multifunctional meeting room seating up to twelve, but the real focus is on communal spaces designed to feel like extensions of a well-appointed home rather than traditional hotel zones.

The ‘Rome by Romans’ initiative adds an extra layer to the experience, with temporary exhibitions, workshops and events hosted in collaboration with local artisans and creatives. These encounters gently encourage guests to move beyond the tourist checklist and discover the quieter rituals of Roman life, from neighbourhood crafts to everyday customs, adding genuine depth to a stay.

Food & Drink

The jewel in the hotel’s proverbial crown is Vista Trastevere Roof Bar & Restaurant, perched on the seventh floor with panoramic views stretching across Rome’s rooftops. It’s a standout spot, romantic at sunset, atmospheric after dark and the kind of place where one drink can very easily turn into several.

The menu blends Roman classics with international influences, using carefully sourced ingredients and catering thoughtfully to a range of dietary requirements.

On the ground floor, BeVere Bar serves a generous breakfast inspired by Italian, American and Eastern traditions, with lunch available during the summer months. It’s relaxed and light-filled, ideal for an unhurried coffee before heading out to explore.

Fact box

Website: Stays at Trastevere Roma | UNA Esperienze start from €250 on a room only basis. Bookings can be made via unaitalianhospitality.com

Rooms: Superior, Deluxe, Junior Suites, Suites and Family Rooms

Address: Via Emilio Morosini 27, 00153 Rome, Italy

The London Economic were guests of Trastevere Roma | UNA Esperienze.