NH Collection Villa de Bilbao boasts a prime location for exploring the city’s many cultural sights – the Guggenheim is on its doorstep. Suitable for both business guests and city breakers, the four-star modern hotel also provides professional, no-nonsense customer service, a fabulous breakfast buffet and large, comfortable rooms.

Location

NH Collection Villa de Bilbao is situated in the Ensanche district, a short stroll away from Bilbao’s iconic Guggenheim Museum, a must-visit if only to admire the futuristic architectural marvel. Culture lovers also have Museo de Bellas Artes close by, should the modern art in the aforementioned not quite hit the spot. Casco Viejo, Bilbao’s Old Town, is also within easy reach, just stroll along Gran Via for about twenty minutes and loop over the bridge. Here, you’ll find Plaza Nueva – a large square surrounded with pintxos bars, restaurants and cafes. Transport-wise, guests have tram and bus stops a stone’s throw away, providing access to all parts of the city and the surrounding Basque countryside. The bus station takes about 15 minutes on foot and the airport takes around the same time by taxi.

Rooms and Interiors

The NH Collection Villa de Bilbao has 142 rooms, all with stripped back interiors, some with large monochrome artworks behind the bed. Practicality trumps design throughout with good-sized rooms offering a range of ambient light settings, large desks, coffee machines, large TVs and spacious wardrobes. Sleeping isn’t a problem either – despite being on a busy road – thanks to soft mattresses, blackout blinds and soundproofed windows. Bathrooms come with rainfall showers and host of premium NH branded toiletries. We have two minor bugbears to report. The Wi-Fi lagged a little and was intermittent during our visit and the communal hallways are in need a bit of TLC. That said, overall the hotel is impeccably clean, functional and well turned out.

Food and Drink

NH Collection Villa de Bilbao takes breakfast seriously. The buffet features an abundance of Spanish classics, like tortilla and jamón, as well as a host of fresh fruits, cereals, cheeses and pastries. There’s also a separate station where guests have eggs or omelettes made to order. Fresh orange juice and various other fruit juices are available too. Plus, the younger guests seemed thrilled with the addition of doughnuts, brownies and other sweet goodies that are on offer. There’s also a restaurant, Le Bol Blanc, serving elevated Basque cuisine and a bar located just off the lobby.

Facilities, service and amenities

If you’re one of those people who enjoys a gym session while you’re away, you’ll be happy to know NH Collection has a decent-sized gym on the top floor with views across the city. You’ll find a range of all the necessary modern equipment, plus towels, water and apples. Staff at NH Collection Villa de Bilbao are efficient and helpful, especially the lovely Andrea on reception who’ll greet you with a big welcoming smile or, in our case, ensure you don’t lose your belongings should you misplace them in the hotel. Waiting staff are well-drilled to look after both leisure and business guests and rooms are immaculately cleaned daily.



Fact box



Rooms: Rooms from around £130

Address: Gran Vía de Don Diego López de Haro, 87, 48011 Bilbo, Bizkaia, Spain

Website: nh-collection.com