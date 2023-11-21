Lasala Plaza Hotel is a modern boutique hotel boasting sleek interior designs, a quality on-site restaurant, and a swanky rooftop bar and pool area with far-reaching views over the city. Its best asset is its location in San Sebastian’s old town, close to many pintxos bars. The atmosphere is laidback and the service exemplary too.

Location

Lasala Plaza Hotel is in a prime spot for exploring San Sebastian’s unrivalled culinary scene – arguably Spain’s best. Nearby, you have both classic pintxos bars and Michelin-star restaurants. La Concha beach is just over a five-minute walk away – the promenade is perfect for Sunday morning strolls. The hotel is a little under 60 minutes drive for those flying into Biarritz, while San Sebastian airport is just under 30 minutes in a cab.

Rooms and interiors

Elegant velvet green and warm, wood-clad walls guide guests to Lasala Plaza Hotel’s modernist rooms. All 58 rooms are centred around the sea, with white coral lamps, framed ship blueprints, and glass octopus paperweights. The black-and-white photographs of San Sebastian’s veteran seafarers elevate the décor. The colour palette remains consistent throughout most rooms – greys and blues with the odd abstract print. The white and grey speckled marble bathrooms with copper fixtures have smart Japanese-style toilets and vegan, skin-sensitive shampoo and hand soap.

Room categories range from standard, good-sized city-view rooms to suites with serene sea views, living rooms and swivelling TVs. Ambient lighting has a range of settings, and there is a sensor to stop unnecessary energy consumption (turning off when guests leave the room). Nespresso coffee machines, kettles, fully stocked minibars, and marshmallowy soft beds are standard. The four-star hotel is in the process of gaining a sustainability award, so other amenities are kept to a minimum (get them at reception if needed).

Food and drink

Breakfast at Lasala Plaza Hotel comes at an extra cost – an exorbitant €28. That gets you a la carte options – eggs Benedict, pancakes, etc. – and access to the decent-sized buffet. The buffet has various options, from Spanish classics like tortilla and jamon to cheeses, cereals, pastries and fruit. However, the crème de le crème of the hotel’s food offering is located on the ground floor. La Jarana Taberna, led by Ander González, is a smallish contemporary restaurant serving a carefully selected array of excellent Basque pintxos based around seasonality and locality.

Service

The staff at Lasala Plaza Hotel is warm and cheery, serving big smiles with breakfast and greeting you jovially upon arrival. Each team member does their best to make your experience in the city enjoyable by providing weather forecasts and tailored recommendations. The hotel also has an eating guide available at reception, highlighting the best places to eat in the town.

Facilities and amenities

Lasala Plaza Hotel is a city centre hotel, so space and facilities are limited. There’s no on-site gym or spa. However, guests have a discount at La Perla Wellness Centre next to La Concha beach, around a minute’s walk away. On a positive note, the hotel has a rooftop with a bar and views across the sea and city with a small, narrow dipping pool from around April to October. On the ground floor, clever architects snuck into a bar and restaurant with a fine selection of pintxos.

Fact Box

Rooms: Rooms from £95

Website: lasalaplazahotel.com

Address: Lasala Pl., 2, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain