Nestled within the lively hub of Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter, Kimpton Hotel Vividora Barcelona emerges as a chic retreat where laidback urban luxury meets sleek design. The five-star hotel in the heart of Barcelona boasts impeccable service, gorgeous interiors and one of the city’s best rooftop bars.

Location

Situated amidst the historic maze-like streets of the Gothic Quarter, Kimpton Hotel Vividora Barcelona allows guests to immerse themselves in the city’s rich tapestry of culture, cuisine and history. Iconic landmarks like the Barcelona Cathedral, Ciutadella Parc and the Picasso Museum lie within easy reach. While Plaça de Catalunya, the city’s most iconic square, is only six minutes walk away from the hotel. It’s also where buses run to and from Barcelona’s main airport.

Rooms

Kimpton Hotel Vividora Barcelona’s interiors, created by the trendy design house El Equipo Creativo, embrace textures like wood, marble and wool. Spherical chandeliers and beautiful tiles elevate all modern, fun communal spaces. Elsewhere, all 156 rooms (10 of which are suites) are compact and well-finished with warm colours and textures galore. All come with vintage dial-up telephones, yoga mats and Nespresso machines. Luxury suites have bathtubs, lounge areas and balconies or sundecks and are worthy of a splurge.

Service, facilities and amenities

On arrival, Kimpton Hotel Vividora guests are treated to warm and genuine greetings, setting the tone for what’s to come. The hotel’s dedicated staff surpass expectations to ensure every guest’s needs are met with meticulous care and attention to detail. Guillermo, at the reception desk, embodies the hotel’s commitment to exceptional hospitality with his ‘no pasa nada’ attitude towards guest requests — however outlandish.

This area of town is in prime real estate, so the hotel has a small but mighty set of facilities. The champion of all is an unrivalled rooftop lounge pool offering sweeping views of Barcelona’s skyline and the Mediterranean Sea. Guests can also rent bikes, participate in a guided yoga session (on Thursday mornings from 7:30-8:30 am) or enjoy the hotel’s wine hour in GOT from 6.30 until 7.30 pm – all free.



Fashion-forward visitors may also wish to make use of the hotel’s badly-named but incredibly handy Forgot it? We’ve got it! initiative. It allows guests to borrow stuff they failed to pack from an on-site room packed with accessories (belts, bags and bracelets) from the trendy Anthropologie. Elsewhere, you’ll find folk huddled over Macs catching up on work in the cosy co-working space in the lobby. There’s also a small gym and wellness treatments are available for extra cost.

Food and drink

Kimpton Hotel Vividora Barcelona invites guests on a gastronomic journey through the flavours of Catalonia and beyond. The hotel’s signature restaurant, Fauna, has an innovative menu packed with locally-sourced ingredients. For a more casual dining experience, the rooftop Terraza de Vivi – perhaps the hotel’s finest asset – offers a grand setting to slurp handcrafted cocktails. Or tuck into Catalonian tapas (or gorgeous-looking burgers) while devouring breathtaking city views. Guests can often be found basking in the sunshine by day and stargazing at night, while non-hotel guests nip up for a nightcap occasionally.



The breakfast menu has both a la carte and buffet-style options. Offerings include traditional Spanish tapas such as the Spanish tortilla, alongside an array of pastries, charcuterie, and cheeses. Lighter options such as fresh fruit, green juice, or yogurt are also available.

Fact Box

Website: kimptonvividorahotel.com

Address: Carrer del Duc, 15, Ciutat Vella, 08002 Barcelona, Spain

Rooms: Rooms available from around £332 per night.