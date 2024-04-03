Picture a hotel where you are greeted by friendly faces, where local beers and wines run on tap, where your morning coffee order is brought to your table without having to ask and where the concierge knows you by name and sends an anniversary gift to your room because, somehow, she knows that too.

You’ve pictured the Hilton Hotel in Downtown Vancouver.

The hospitality industry has changed remarkably over the past decade or so, namely due to the influx of competition offered up by Airbnb and boutique chains that cater to newfound demand for small and local.

As such, faceless, behemoth properties that don’t deliver on character are increasingly surplus to requirement, resulting in a major re-think from brands such as Hilton about how they retain many of the convenience aspects of their hotel portfolio – namely the size and location – while sprinkling it with modern, boutique-styled icing sugar.

We put their formula to the test at Hilton Vancouver Downtown.

Location

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more central location than the Hilton Vancouver Downtown, where sports fans can reach BC Place and Rogers Arena in minutes and shopping addicts will arrive at their favourite stores after a short stroll.

Other tourist spots such as Canada Place and Science World are easily reachable, and there’s a lot to be said for taking a walk along the quayside to Granville Island Public Market or grabbing a bike for a jaunt around Stanley Park.

At night, the brilliant Gastown is easily in walkable distance. Check out Ask For Luigi for intimate and cosy Italian food, while there are several places serving up really good local and important natural wines on the famed cobblestone streets.

But if you don’t fancy the walk, ramen, Japanese-inspired hotdogs and tacos are all right on your doorstep.

Rooms and Interiors

One of the nice things about the Hilton Downtown Vancouver is that most rooms have a sleeping/ lounging configuration.

Whether you are here on business or for leisure, kicking back after a long day out on the sofa with some local sports or a movie makes a big difference, and that is one thing you can bank on here.

The other thing many of the rooms afford is an enviable view over the city, with the busy harbour in sight and even hazy views of Grouse Mountain in the distance, where misty clouds hover in the morning.

Service and Facilities

The on-site restaurant, Hendricks Resto Lounge, features classic dishes and refreshing cocktails as well as a good range of local beers and wines.

I developed a taste for the Red Truck Amber Ale during a recent stay and felt compelled to visit their brilliant brewery in the East Side, which is a brisk walk from the hotel.

At breakfast, complimentary newspapers can be picked up in the lobby and perused during rounds of buffet-style dining. The brilliant waiting staff usually clock your coffee order after a night or two and make you feel right at home during your stay.

And on that note, a special mention must go to Lisa, the concierge, who is not only incredibly knowledgeable but takes the time to get to know guests, which was a real highlight for us during our stay.

It’s rare for such big properties to feel so, well, boutique.

Fact box

Website: hilton.com/en/hotels/yvrwghh-hilton-vancouver-downtown/

Address: 433 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6B 6L9, Canada

Rooms: From £190