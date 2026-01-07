Perched on a hillside beside a pretty bamboo forest, Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto blends seamlessly into its surroundings. Designed by Kengo Kuma, the five-star boutique property marks the Singaporean hotel group’s first opening in Japan. The hotel pairs muted, ryokan-style interiors with shared and private onsens and sweeping views over Kyoto.

Location

Set in the hills east of downtown Kyoto, Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto looks out across the city from an elevated green area. As luck would have it, the famous Kiyomizu-dera Temple is just a ten-minute walk away. A little further downhill, guests can reach the photogenic streets of Ninenzaka, where tourists fight for selfies in narrows, winding streets. From the hotel, a meandering downhill walk brings you into central Kyoto in about 30 minutes or less. Kyoto Station is around 15 minutes away by taxi, making this a convenient base for travellers using a JR rail pass to access Japan’s bullet trains.

Style and Character

Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto marks the group’s first foray into Japan, having opened only last year. Acclaimed Japanese architect Kengo Kuma designed the five-star, 52-key hotel around the traditional principles of a Japanese ryokan to pay homage to this ancient form of hospitality – the property stands on the grounds of a former traditional ryokan. Expect classic Japanese minimalism: clean lines, lashings of blonde wood, shoji screens and sweet-smelling tatami mats. The property backs directly onto a bamboo forest and edicated Noh stage, skirted by well-manicured gardens.

Service and Facilities

Check-in feels more like a ritual rather than a neccesary process at Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto. Guests settle into sofas with cups of bitter ceremonial matcha while reception staff handle the formalities. By design, the hotel then gives guests space and privacy throughout their stay, though friendly staff remain on hand to arrange activities, make bookings or recommend places to visit. Continuing the ryokan theme, the luxury hotel offers a guest-only onsen – bathing areas fed by hot thermal water. A modern fitness centre features cutting-edge Technogym equipment, while the activity schedule ranges from meditation and yoga to tea and matcha workshops. As Kyoto’s only hotel with its own Noh stage, Banyan Tree occasionally hosts live cultural performances on site.

Rooms

Design takes centre stage across all 52 rooms at Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto. Honey-toned palettes, tatami mats, shoji screens and ambient lighting create an immediate sense of calm. Golden, indented feature walls sit behind low-slung beds, while coffee machines come paired with beautiful Japanese earthenware. Floor-to-ceiling windows sit above a sunken dining area. Bathrooms feature deep hiba wood bathtubs with infusion bags, double sinks, rainfall showers and Japanese toilets. Earthy, grounding hues echo the surrounding landscape, reinforcing the hotel’s emphasis on tranquillity. Onsen rooms sit at the top end of the category and command a premium. Autumn leaves blossom right outside, framing far-reaching views across the city.

Food and Drink

On the third floor, Ryozen Restaurant serves Japanese-style set menus rooted firmly in local, seasonal produce. Diners move through soups and broths, sushi, and meat and fish dishes that both challenge and reward the palate — the cod milt proved particularly memorable. Ryozen also hosts breakfast, offering three set menus: Japanese (fish and broths), Western (eggs and bacon) and Healthy — a mix of fruit, granola and salad. Downstairs, Ryozen Bar pours sake and well-executed cocktails in a cosy, softly lit space that invites lingering.

Fact box

Website: www.banyantree.com/japan/kyoto

Rooms: Rooms available from £676 per night, breakfast included.

Address: 7 Seikanji Ryozancho, Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto 605-0861, Japan

Transport: Japan Rail (JR) Passes are available at japanrailpass.net/en from around £260.